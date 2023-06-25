The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of June and the beginning of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the first quarter moon phase, and a moderate rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have plenty of bright sunshine before thunderstorm activity plus ideal wind speeds to keep cool, when fishing during the midday and sunset prime hours.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The first quarter moon occurs Monday and the full moon phase, seven-day period, begins next Sunday, which means today through Wednesday the overhead moon will be improving the sunset period and the moonrise will improve the solar noon period. However, the moon’s effect will be diminishing progressively over the next eight days, which means fish will be taking their feeding cues from photosynthesis periods created by periods several hours of bright sunshine.
Weather Factors: Today rainy season conditions will be a little more prominent than the last few days and the next two days. Bright sunshine will prevail Monday and Tuesday but some cloud-cover will occur during the afternoon and early evening hours. The second half of the week the extended forecast predicts a little more thunderstorm activity in the afternoons and evening hours. However, Sunshine will prevail during the day.
Winds will be weak out of the north this morning but will be from the east southeast by this afternoon and evening. Monday a 7 mph south wind will occur followed by a 12 mph west wind Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday an ideal 8 mph west wind will occur, which will continue into Friday morning. Friday afternoon an ideal east wind is predicted, but will lead to an ideal southerly wind next weekend.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor this week. It seldom is a factor during the rainy season. Therefore, fish will tend to move primarily due to changing oxygen rates within the water column. Expect therefore, fish to remain in the deeper healthy oxygen producing vegetation where they’ll experience a more normal digestion rate.
And remember, during the summer rainy season water temperatures are high enough to cause oxygen depletion to occur during the nighttime when plants use the oxygen they produce the day before. There must be plenty of extended periods of sunshine to enable oxygen production. Therefore, early mornings will be the low oxygen period of the day. If fish feed at all during this period, it will be at cooler depths, which hold more oxygen.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:16 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6-9:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of the week when the rating drops to four in the hours leading up to midnight.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 12:27 p.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor period happens today when the underfoot moon occurs at 6:56 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of four and perhaps five in deeper feeding areas, from 6-8 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 40 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. By next weekend this period will begin to improve during days with predominate sunshine.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Monday the first-quarter moon will improve the sunset and solar noon periods. However, bright sunshine will also help improve the numbers of feeding fish during these two daily periods, both Monday and Tuesday. So of the next four days Monday and Tuesday will produce the best fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During the Florida summer rainy season, fish will attempt to find areas where there is the greatest bottom elevation change. The shortest distance traveled to deeper water serves to enable greater feeding activity. The fish can move quickly for short distances into healthy vegetation to feed and quickly return to deeper higher-oxygenated zones which enable normal digestion; essentially escaping a stressed state.
Anglers therefore should find these steeper elevation change areas near shorelines and learn how fish use short feeding migration routes to and from healthy vegetation in these areas. And remember to retrieve your baits from the higher elevation to the lower elevation, downhill into the line of sight of the hungry fish.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators are extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they are usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you cannot visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed, or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.30 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open 18 inches and flowing a combined 1220 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which the lake will be lowered to if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it is able to be lowered during extreme rainfall.
