The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of March and the beginning of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong first quarter moon phase which began yesterday and a weather forecast which changes daily and produces better-than-average fish adjustment activity just about every day. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy above-average fishing today through Saturday.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.

Recommended for you