The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of March and the beginning of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong first quarter moon phase which began yesterday and a weather forecast which changes daily and produces better-than-average fish adjustment activity just about every day. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy above-average fishing today through Saturday.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Yesterday the first quarter moon occurred and the moon arrived directly within the solar energy path, creating a fairly strong lunar effect during the daily solar periods. Over the next seven days the moon will improve the daily feed ratings by a number but today the rating will be two points higher.
Weather Factors: A high pressure ten degree cold front enters the state today and will cause pressure to rise late this afternoon. Fish will be moving upward and into shoreline feeding areas as the sunset begins. By the late morning hours on Thursday pressure will have increased 0.12 in hg. Pressure will bump up another 0.07 in hg Thursday night into Friday’s sunrise period. Feed ratings will likewise bump-up one point as the pressure increases.
The wind will change in direction daily; today from the north, Thursday from the east, Friday from the southeast, and Saturday from the south during the morning and west during the afternoon. Sunday a weak north to northwest wind will occur and Monday and Tuesday a east southeast wind will occur.
Wind speeds will be ideal today with a high of ten mph. Thursday a ten mph wind will increase to fifteen mph as the sunset occurs. Friday a fifteen mph wind begins early and continues all day. Saturday a perfect ten to twelve mph wind will produce ideal fishing conditions and Sunday a weak five mph wind should produce some rainfall which will continue into Monday.
The sun-to-cloud ratio today will be sixty-forty. Bright sunlight prevails Thursday through Saturday. Sunday and Monday fifty-fifty and Tuesday seventy-thirty. It should be noted that pressure will drop enough to cause fish adjustment activity downward Friday afternoon and will continue to drop pressure about a total of 0.14 in hg by Saturday afternoon
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:58 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:20 a.m. producing a feed rating of six or slightly better from 6:45-9:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes and produces a feed rating of five to six.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:05 p.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 12-2:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today lunar activity will enhance the daily solar periods and pressure rise will improve Thursday’s sunrise period and early morning hours. Friday and Saturday pressure drops will cause better-then-average fishing from noon through the afternoon hours as fish adjust downward. When the bite drops off in the shorelines shallows anglers should adjust out to the deeper shoreline areas and into open water migration routes to find fish feeding as they adjust down.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Most anglers experience better fishing when pressure rises because they prefer shallow shoreline areas where they can throw their baits at visible targets, such as vegetation, and other forms of above-surface cover. Conversely, all other anglers prefer open deeper water and experience better fishing when fish adjust out away from shorelines which occurs when pressure drops. Open water anglers acquire their targets from sonar graphs and bathymetric maps and place surface floats which are held in place with weighted lines, marking the lake bottom structures where fish take cover.
The anglers who perfect the art of shoreline and open water fishing enjoy twice the success of anglers who prefer one over the other. Therefore a flipper and pitcher angler has less success during low pressure weather conditions but great success when strong high pressure weather occurs.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and mating which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
