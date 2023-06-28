The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of June and the beginning of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers three bright sunny days followed by ten days of rainy season conditions. The moon is between the first quarter and full phases, which means good fishing during the midmorning and midafternoon periods. All fishing factors considered; anglers will do well to take advantage of the bright sunshine today through Friday and be ready to switch strategies when the rainy season full moon begins to occur this weekend.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The first quarter moon occurred two days ago and the full moon will occur next Monday. However, it will have a weak feed rating due to the lunar low occurring the day before even though the lunar orbit perigee occurs the day after. (The moons position in relationship to the solar energy path produces a much greater effect on fish and wildlife than the moon’s orbit position). Therefore, instead of a nine or better feed rating, which would have occurred if the lunar high were in play, a seven rating will occur Sunday through Tuesday’s prime daily periods. Note: the moon influence will be weak for the next ten days.
Weather Factors: In order of importance, first the sun-to-cloud ratio today through Friday will be 50/50 for a daily average however, the midmornings sunshine will prevail creating a 60/40 ratio. Photosynthesis rates will produce a normal digestion rate for the hungry fish. Saturday through the middle of next week, cloud cover will prevail and thunderstorm activity will increase. Oxygen rates will drop and fish will experience a very low digestion rate as a result. But remember, the deeper lakes which provide depths of 12 feet or greater will provide good oxygen rates for digestion.
Wind speeds will not be a factor over the next ten days, which is normal for the rainy season. Wind direction will be from the northwest today, east Thursday through Saturday and from the south Sunday through the middle of next week. And atmospheric pressure will not be a factor, which is also normal during the rainy season.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:01 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of five to six in shallow lakes and seven in deeper lakes. This prime period will occur from 8-10 a.m. and the greater the sunshine, the better the bite. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 48 minutes.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 3:43 p.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of four in shallow lakes and five or slightly better in deeper lakes. This prime period will occur from 1-4:30 p.m. with no discernable peak period. When sunshine prevails, the fish will feed at a greater rate and conversely, when clouds prevail, the feed rate will decline. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour.
A second minor period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 9:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of four in shallow lakes and five or slightly better in deeper lakes. This prime period will occur from 8:-10:30 p.m. Since the sunset occurs 8:25 p.m. it should cause a peak feeding period in the first 45 minutes. Since water temperatures will be at the highest degree of the day at this time, it is imperative that anglers find the better-oxygenated areas. Fish the deepest healthy vegetation and you’ll find hungry feeding fish.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Thursday and Friday bright sunshine will cause an uptick in feeding activity during daily prime periods. And Saturday will be the first day of the upcoming full moon week. Therefore, even though heavy cloud cover and thunderstorm activity will be occurring, the weak full moon will still produce above-average feeding activity during the underfoot period.
Prime Monthly Periods: June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-Oct. 1 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During the rainy season, extremely high water temperatures increase the potential for fish to experience above-average levels of physical damage during the battle-catch process. Deep hooksets, prolonged periods out of the water and cranking open the jaw during pictures, are all likely to cause a high level of stress which most likely will lead to death after it is released. It is therefore imperative that proper prompt handling of bass occurs. Be quick and use great care when practicing catch and release.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators are extremely dangerous. Expect them to be where they are usually not.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, provide the lake you want help with and the type of guidance you would like. I will give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map, which shows the hot spots. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.26 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open six inches and flowing a combined 590 cubic feet per second. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which is the lower level used if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the 9-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat are available.
