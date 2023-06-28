The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of June and the beginning of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers three bright sunny days followed by ten days of rainy season conditions. The moon is between the first quarter and full phases, which means good fishing during the midmorning and midafternoon periods. All fishing factors considered; anglers will do well to take advantage of the bright sunshine today through Friday and be ready to switch strategies when the rainy season full moon begins to occur this weekend.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.

