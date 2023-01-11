The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers a waning last quarter moon phase and two days of good fishing followed by a severe winter weather events. All fishing factors considered, anglers should enjoy today and Thursday because weather extremes will dominate, shutting down feeding activity until next week.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, and my conclusions for you to consider, when planning your days on the water this week.

Recommended for you