The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of January gives the Florida freshwater anglers a waning last quarter moon phase and two days of good fishing followed by a severe winter weather events. All fishing factors considered, anglers should enjoy today and Thursday because weather extremes will dominate, shutting down feeding activity until next week.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, and my conclusions for you to consider, when planning your days on the water this week.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The overhead moon will be occurring during the warm water period of the day over the next four to five days. And the moonset will improve the hours leading up to solar noon at 12:33 p.m. The moon is currently heading away from the solar energy path, so each day the moon will have less of a positive effect. Prime feed rating periods will decline to the lowest rating of the month until the January 25, which is seven days from the next lunar high. This month a super new moon occurs on Jan, 21 but will only produce a seven rating at best. And hopefully there won’t be a major cold front shutting it down but there’s a seventy-eight percent chance it will if history repeats.
Weather Factors: Today there will be no significant factors to consider other than perhaps the lack of factors, producing a warm sunny day with little wind with most fish feeding during the underfoot moon this afternoon. However it’s the winter season, which means strong low pressure systems quickly arrive, causing severe pressure drop. Then a high pressure cold front arrives within a day and reverses everything. A major increase in pressure occurs and temperatures plunge over twenty degrees.
Thursday fish will adjust en mass downward starting in the late morning hours and continue to do so until after the underfoot moon occurs in the late afternoon hours. Pressure will drop 0.15 in hg.in the first six hours. Then winds shift from the south to the west causing the pressure to drop another 0.15 in hg over the next twelve hours.
Friday morning temperatures will have dropped twelve degrees, pressure will be falling rapidly. By Friday late afternoon a northwest wind will cause a sharp increase in pressure as a high pressure cold front arrives, dropping temperatures another twelve degrees. Fish will shut-down as they are forced to adjust upward, with full stomachs, into the shallows. They will be stressed and unable to feed for at least two days of adjustment and acclimation. I predict Monday will be the first day of normal feeding activity.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:13 p.m. and the peak water-temperature of the day occurs from 2-4 p.m. Both fishing factors will produce a feed rating of six from 3-5 p.m. Depending on the body of water, fish could start feeding one hour sooner and end feeding one hour later two-hour peak period. I predict however, that the majority of hungry fish will feed one hour before and after the underfoot moon. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-two minutes and decrease in feed rating by one number. Friday through Sunday a feed rating of four and perhaps five will occur from 4:30-7:30 p.m. with the majority of the action occurring in the first two hours.
Note that Thursday afternoon atmospheric pressure begins a 0.30 in hg decline which will cause fish to adjust downward. A feed rating of five to six will occur from 12-6 p.m. with peak feeding occurring in the three hours leading up to the underfoot moon which happens at 4:54 p.m. Pressure will continue to drop through Thursday night into Friday morning. By midday Friday pressure will bottom-out at 29.90 in hg, 0.32 in hg below the high pressure reading Thursday at 11 a.m. A major adjustment period will cause all fish to move much deeper causing few if any, fish to remain in the shallows.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 10:25 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by an average of thirty minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the beginning of next week when it merges with solar noon which occurs at 12:34 p.m. A feed rating of five would usually occur from 11 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Sunday however a cold front will greatly decrease the numbers of hungry fish. It’s any ones guess as to the feed rating…I’m predicting a two rating, maybe if we’re lucky.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the overhead moon happens at 3:52 a.m. producing a feed rating of three from 3-5 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-two minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Sunday when it occurs at 6:40 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. which would usually produce a feed rating of five from 6-8:30 a.m. however as noted in above, a cold front will shut-down the majority of feeding activity.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today and Thursday will be the best fishing days of the next five days. And Thursday will be a pre-front day. Wind direction will change from east to southeast by midday and pressure will significantly drop over 0.30 in hg as a strong low pressure enters the state over the next twenty-four hours. Fish will be adjusting down and out from shoreline shallows. I predict fish will move down eight to ten feet or perhaps more initially in the first twelve hours and more if there is depth to do so. If not, they will enter a stressed state causing all feeding activity to end.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 strong full moon, 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Any time atmospheric pressure changes more than 0.10 in hg in the barometer, fish with swim bladders (bass) will adjust. With upward pressure change, fish adjust upward and when downward pressure change occurs, fish adjust downward. Fish which have swim bladders adjust due to the pressure change caused in their bodies. When pressure increases, they move upward to decrease hydraulic pressure they feel and thus regain the ‘feel of comfort’ and when pressure decreases, fish move downward to increase hydraulic pressure, again to regain the ‘feel of comfort’ in their bodies.
Now, fish without swim bladders, move with the fish with swim bladders in order to follow the food. While it is true that some fish do not need to adjust up or down as pressure changes, all fish are opportunistic feeders, and the more food available, the more they experience success in the feeding effort. Therefore they move with the food mass.
The adjustment activity from upward or downward barometric pressure, is temporary and is a physiological initial response which will end when the fish’s body adjusts, which depending on the amount of food in the stomach and the size of the fish, on average lasts about eight to twenty hours. Also the amount of pressure change comes into play, the greater the pressure change, the longer the period of adjustment. And once the fish acclimates to the pressure change it is able to ascend and descend in the water column ten or fifteen feet above and below the perfect comfort depth.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guided charters on ‘your boat’. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. Price: $200 plus a gas and travel time, for a half day on one of twenty-two lakes I’ve guided on for the past seventeen years. Call 863-381-8474 to plan your custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.38 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only, bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-two lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com