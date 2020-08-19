The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of August gives anglers the second half of a strong new moon phase week, accompanied by the normal rainy season weather forecast.
The weather forecast however brings bad news. First, cloud-cover will diminish sunlight enough to slow oxygen production in our lakes enough to perhaps trigger fish-kill events during the 3-7 a.m. hours of the day. Second, a weak southerly wind will bring little relief and wave action, which will make fishing even more challenging.
August is the month for extra water and sports drinks combined with as much sun protection as possible. Add in the threat of lightning during the major feeding period over the next five days and anglers better play it smart. Dehydration, Sun Stroke and Burn, and Electrocution, are a real possibility. Plan accordingly.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday the strong new moon will produce late morning to early afternoon feeding activity just before storm activity forms. Remember to have a good escape plan to a building or vehicle, lightning is a very serious threat.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 2:10 p.m. and solar noon at 1:29 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7-8 from 11 a.m. – 3p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and gradually declines to a 6-rating for the weekend, from 4-8 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 8:49 p.m. and the sunset at 7:59 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6-7 from 6-9:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and gradually declines to a 4-rating by the weekend.
The moonrise occurs today at 7:23 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:58 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 6-9 a.m. (In many lakes, low oxygen levels will shut-down feeding activity in the early morning hours). Daily this period moves later by an hour and will improve in feed rating to the 5-6 range by the weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 16-21 strong new moon, Aug. 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, September 28-October 3 weak full moon, 13-19 super new moon, October 28-November 3, weak full moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.30 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is 38.35’ for the high-level mark and 37.75’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be gradually raised to 39’ and the high level to 39.5’, by October 15.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open eight inches, flowing a combined 730 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is just below the maximum level of 38.35’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com