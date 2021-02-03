The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of February gives anglers a continuation of a seasonal winter weather pattern forecast and the lowest lunar influence days of the month. All fishing factors considered, anglers should focus their efforts during the warmest water-period of the day, and week, when sun’s effects are more prevalent.
But just because the lunar positions to earth and to the solar energy path to earth, are producing a weak influence over the next fourteen days, does not mean ‘some fish’ won’t be feeding during lunar periods. When lunar periods over the next two weeks harmonize with solar periods there will be a positive beneficial effect on feeding activity.
For instance the new moon occurs February 11, but the moon enters its lowest position from the solar energy path three days before, which will result in a weak new moon, with a five to six rating, when the overhead moon occurs within an hour of solar noon….but this means nothing if a cold front shuts down fish metabolisms, which is very likely.
So with all that said, the last quarter moon occurs Thursday, which means the sunset period will have help from the overhead moon Wednesday through Friday, but the arrival of the cold front today will shut-down feeding activity even during the warmest periods of the day which are the hours leading up to the sunset. Again as stated previously….there’s always a few fish which ‘need-to-feed’…in lakes with weak food chains. In lakes with abundant food chains like Istokpoga, not so much.
The wind forecast will give anglers the seasonal norm of daily wind speeds in the ten to fifteen mph range by midday, changing direction almost daily. Thursday however will produce a weak southerly wind as the high pressure system begins to be pushed eastward and north by an approaching southerly warm front. Saturday, if the forecast is correct, looks to produce the best fishing conditions during the solar noon--moonset period.
Bass are back in spawning activity, triggered by the upper fifty to lower sixty degree water temperatures. And crappie, i.e. specs, are out deeper and not so much within the shallows. However with atmospheric pressure climbing 0.25 In Hg since yesterday and forecasted to climb another 0.10 In Hg by Thursday midday, all fish will be moving into the shallows today and Thursday, but cold temperatures will slow feeding to a minimum.
Thursday afternoon through Friday afternoon atmospheric pressure drops 0.30 In Hg which will cause fish to adjust downward and out into deeper sections of the lake. By Saturday and Sunday warmer temperatures and a stable barometer will enable fish to feed in the deeper vegetation shoreline areas and perhaps at depths of three to five feet.
Looking ahead to next week, Monday a high pressure ten-degree cold front is forecasted. The ten degree drop should not shut down feeding activity but pressure will climb 0.30 In Hg within twenty-four hours, pushing fish into the shallow, and perhaps making the first half of next week’s new moon week a very good one.
So if the extended weather forecast proves to be true, we’ll have good fishing this weekend and the first half of next week.
Best Fishing Days: The majority of fish populations have been feeding on the warmest day of the week, which happens to be a pre-front day when a south wind begins to come out of the west. The hours just before the wind change produce above-average feeding activity. If the weather forecast is accurate, Saturday will be the best fishing day of the next five days. But Sunday morning to the midday hours could also produce well…it all depends on the timing of the weather pattern change.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:45 p.m. and the sunset at 6:08 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. Daily this period remains in the hours leading into the sunset period, due to a weak lunar influence (four days from lowest solar energy interference) and fish feeding during the warmer water period of the day. Note: Lunar influence will be a major factor in causing fish feeding activity again Feb. 18-28.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 11:12 a.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period will remain centered on the solar noon period due to low lunar influence and this weekend become the major feeding period of the day during the early afternoon hours triggered by solar noon.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 25-31 full moon, February 8-14 new moon, Feb. 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open six inches as of yesterday morning, flowing 120 cubic feet per minute. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com