The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of February gives the Florida freshwater angler the end of the full moon phase and beginning of the waning full moon and a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy good fishing today through Friday, followed by a twenty-degree cold front on the weekend.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.

