The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of February gives the Florida freshwater angler the end of the full moon phase and beginning of the waning full moon and a typical winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy good fishing today through Friday, followed by a twenty-degree cold front on the weekend.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Currently the moon is half way toward the lowest point in the solar energy path which means lunar effects are diminishing daily. The lunar low occurs on Feb. 16, so we can expect weaker numbers of fish feeding for shorter periods until the super new moon phase occurs two days later. The weak lunar influence will cause the super new moon to produce a six and maybe a seven feed rating at best.
Weather Factors: Today through Friday sunshine will dominate causing fish to hold tight to cover. And wind speeds will be ideal with top speeds in the ten mph range today and Thursday. Thursday afternoon through Friday morning pre-front conditions will occur. Barometric pressure will be rapidly dropping 0.23 in hg over the twenty-four hour period. Top wind speeds Friday will be in the fifteen mph range from the south.
Friday morning a west northwest wind will quickly switch to the north to northwest direction by Saturday morning and produce speeds in the fifteen mph range. Temperatures will drop twenty degrees Saturday and cloud cover will prevail. Sunday a twelve mph north wind will occur. Fish will be adjusting upward Saturday evening through Sunday midday but will be moving upward into cold water which will result in very few feeding fish.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon us underfoot at 2:53 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 12-4 p.m. I believe the peak feeding action will occur during the last two hours of the four-hour period. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty minutes and diminishes in feed rating to five Thursday and Friday. Note: pre-front conditions Thursday and Friday could bump-up feed ratings by one number. This weekend, after the arrival of the cold front, the underfoot period will occur at the end of the warmest water period of the day and will most likely be the better fishing period of the day.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 8:57 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of four to five from 8-10 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 8:54 p.m. and produces a feed rating of four from 8-10 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-three minutes and diminishes to a three feed rating Thursday through the end of the week.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today is the last day of the full moon phase. The moon will be underfoot at 2:53 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of five to six from 2-4 p.m. Late Thursday, pre-front conditions will occur as a low pressure system begins to enter the state. If the forecast proves to be true, the underfoot period from 2:30-5:30 p.m. should be better than advertised, producing a six feed rating. Friday morning atmospheric pressure will be dropping fast which will cause an uptick in feeding activity, I’ll predict a six feed rating from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Hopefully Tuesday morning forecast for the second half of this week is accurate.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: Florida largemouth bass start out their lives chasing their food. Up until bass grow to four to five pounds they hunt for food by roaming through feeding areas, competing for their meals with other bass their own size. But when a bass grows to five pounds it learns it has greater feeding success by ambushing food instead of chasing it.
Five pound and heavier bass take positions in key areas of the feeding grounds which have the most traffic, waiting to inhale the unsuspecting bait fish. The larger bass feed toward the end of the feeding activity period. They select the bait fish producing the heaviest action, knowing they were the successful feeders. Big bass prefer the ‘two-for-one’ deal, i.e. the fish with a full stomach.
If you’ve ever wondered by fan-casting doesn’t produce as many bigger bass, it’s because the fish you seek, isn’t going to chase food, and it won’t leave its ambush spot. Instead it will ignore your bait until it comes close to its hiding spot which will be difficult for the angler to accomplish since the hiding spot is almost always within thicker cover.
Anglers who flip and pitch baits, skillfully into thicker cover without making a splash, (having mastered the silent bait presentation), will achieve strikes from large bass. There’s nothing as spectacular as setting the hook on a seven pound bass which was just a rod distance from the boat, and having it charge to the surface to tail-walk for four feet, two or three times. She makes it known she doesn’t like being tricked while waiting in ambush for her prey; having the feeding-table turned on her by the angler.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
