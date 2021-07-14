The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong lunar influence as the first quarter moon waxes toward completion this weekend and a rainy season weather forecast with the exception of Thursday.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy better-than-average fishing Thursday and this weekend. Fish have been adjusting westward for the past six to seven days due to an east wind weather pattern, and is forecasted to continue into next week. East wind speeds have remained in the eight to twelve mph range and will continue to do so for the remainder of the week.
Barometric pressure change is minor and a non-factor most days of the rainy season. However Thursday a drop of 0.13 In Hg will have occurred by the overhead moon-sunset period, which means fish will be moving downward from noon to 9 p.m. Bright sunlight will also occur Thursday so oxygen levels will be higher than average during that same nine-hour period—sunset period should be very good.
It should be noted that while there will be thunderstorm activity today and Friday through the weekend, there will also be very little cloud cover during the morning and early afternoon hours. The brighter and longer the sunlight prevails, the greater the oxygen level the lakes will have. And the greater the oxygen the greater the digestion and feed rates will be at shallow shoreline feeding areas.
July through September the deeper lakes with depths of twelve feet or more will have more feeding fish within the deepest open-water grass-bed areas than shallow lakes with open-water grass-beds at ten feet or less. The two foot difference or greater, provides just enough of a temperature drop to maintain an oxygen level which enables normal digestion and feeding. Water temperatures at eighty-two degrees or less is where fish can breathe normally.
Depths of twelve to eighteen feet which have grass-beds are where we’ve been finding feeding fish regularly. And when and ‘if” the weather pattern switches out of the north, a high pressure system cools temperatures and barometric pressure rises enough to cause fish to move into shoreline feeding areas in both shallow and deeper lakes. It’s a rare occurrence but it does happen a few times per rainy season.
Best Fishing Days: During the summer rainy season, bright sunny days produce the highest dissolved oxygen level in lakes. Oxygen levels are at or below the lowest level in which fish digestion food at normal healthy rates. Therefore the more sunshine, the greater the ability of fish to feed and digestion food.
Thursday is forecasted to be the only day this week with no rain and very little clouds. Barometric pressure will drop at above average rates for the rainy season norm, and twelve mph east wind will occur—eighth day in an east-wind pattern which is forecasted to last until next week. So Thursday will produce a higher than average rate of feeding.
Saturday and Sunday the first quarter moon phase will occur which means the overhead moon will occur during the sunset period. Again, this solunar activity will cause a higher than average feeding to occur. In deeper lakes the sunrise period will be fairly good as the underfoot moon occurs as the sun rises.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:27 p.m. and the sunset at 8:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 5-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later forty-five minutes and will increase to a six to seven rating during the weekend when the overhead moon and the sunset occur at the same time.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:54 a.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 10 a.m. — 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating.
Safety Notices: Alligators are currently in their mating season. Big males are very territorial and hostile. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 22-26 moderate strength full moon, August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.16 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open six inches and flowing a combined 600 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
