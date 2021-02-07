The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of February gives anglers a weak new moon phase and unseasonably warm winter weather conditions. The new moon occurs Thursday, however the moon moves completely out of the solar energy path on Monday, which always means the moon’s effect drops to the lowest level of the month.
Thank goodness that a warm weather forecast will occur this week to greatly improve fish feeding activity. Florida’s freshwater fish always feed at double the rate when water temps climb into the lower seventy degree range then they do in temperatures in the lower sixty degree range—a ten degree increase in water temperature makes a huge difference in feed rating.
With constant daily temperatures in the eighty to eighty-four degree range in the four to five days leading up to the arrival of the new moon, fish will be able to feed every two to three days instead of every five to seven days…. as they did last week. And ideal wind speeds will occur today through Wednesday. Thursday and Friday a thirteen mph south wind will occur the midday hours. And next weekend a minor cold front will enter the state producing medium to strong winds.
Tuesday through Thursday, an even mix of clouds and sunshine will cause fish adjustment activity to occur at above average rates. The ideal fishing winds from the south will also help to improve feed rates. However Thursday’s medium to strong south wind will challenge anglers’ resolve to fish on the best fishing day of the week. Friday will also be a pre-front fishing day with slightly less wind from the southwest, so it could be better than Thursday.
Best Fishing Days: Tonight through Monday midday, atmospheric pressure rises 0.20 In Hg without a drop in temperature—a rare winter season occurrence. In fact temperatures will climb slightly throughout the day Monday and Tuesday to the mid-eighty degree range. Therefore I expect fish to be feed at above the average rate of a 2-3 rating in the late morning hours leading up to the moonset period in the early afternoon.
Other than Monday’s unusual positive weather factors, Wednesday through Friday a weak new moon will produce fairly well due to consistent warm weather and a southerly wind with sunny skies. Friday is forecasted to be a pre-front day as a ten-degree cold front moves into the state late Friday night…therefore the afternoon overhead moon period will be above average.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:13 p.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and increases in feed rating by a half number daily. By Wednesday this period will become the minor period with a rating of 4-5 from 4:30-7 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:57 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:08 a.m. producing a feed rating of 2-3 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and increases in feed rating by about a full number each day until Wednesday through Friday when it tops out at a 5-6 rating from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. and becomes the major period of the day.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 8-14 new moon, Feb. 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 8-14 new moon, Feb. 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed as of yesterday morning. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the low level 38.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
