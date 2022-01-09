The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of January will give the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon, which occurs today, and a mild winter weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have sunny conditions most of the week with high winds today and Tuesday. The lunar influence will be weak to medium today but will improve daily. Anglers will enjoy fairly good fishing today through Thursday.
The wind forecast will be typical for the winter months; changing daily with a ten-degree high-pressure cold front every three to five days, when the winds come from the north. Winds will be fifteen mph from the east today, followed by a mild westerly wind Monday. Tuesday a strong seventeen mph northerly wind will drop temperatures ten degree and an easterly twelve mph wind will occur Wednesday. Thursday and Friday a mild north wind will occur followed by a southerly warm mild wind on Saturday and a westerly wind next Sunday.
Atmospheric pressure will be dropping all day today….enough to force fish to adjust deeper over the next forty-eight hours. Monday evening through Tuesday evening pressure will rise enough to cause fish to return to the shallows. Then Wednesday midday pressure will again drop significantly, enough to cause fish to move deeper again.
The good news this week is, lunar influence will steadily increase daily as the moon moves into the solar energy path—Saturday will be the high lunar point. And sun-to-cloud ratio along with the constant pressure change over the next four days will cause higher-than-average ‘fish adjustment’ activity and this always means fish feed more. And Friday through next Wednesday the full moon will produce the best fishing days of the month.
Best Fishing Days: Today the last quarter moon will improve the sunset and midday fishing periods. Friday the full moon phase begins. The best fishing days of the month will occur next weekend and the beginning of next week. Otherwise a four rating will occur Monday through Thursday during the early to midafternoon hours.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 6:36 p.m. and the sunset at 5:48 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 4:30 – 7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-two minutes with the feed rating dropping to a three to four rating Monday through Tuesday and becomes a minor fishing period by the midweek.
The second major fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 12:15 p.m. and solar noon at 12:34 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes and remains at the same rating over the next five days.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 6:15 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 5:30 – 8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating until next weekend when it becomes a major fishing period as the full moon seven-day phase begins Friday.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, 13-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
The lake level is at 39.47 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Two of four gates are open two inches and flowing a combined total of 220 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the minimum low level 38.50'.
