The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of September gives the Florida Freshwater Anglers a rainy season weather pattern and a weak lunar affect. All fishing factors considered, other than today, anglers will have to work harder to find more than one hungry fish this week. The overhead moon period is still the best bet.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.

