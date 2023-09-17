The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of September gives the Florida Freshwater Anglers a rainy season weather pattern and a weak lunar affect. All fishing factors considered, other than today, anglers will have to work harder to find more than one hungry fish this week. The overhead moon period is still the best bet.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today is the last day of the new moon seven-day phase. The moon is moving away from the solar energy path and will arrive at its furthest point from it Saturday. This means the lunar influence will be diminishing gradually every day this week and therefore fish will not feed in large numbers at the same time. The lowest feed ratings of the month will occur this week.
Weather Factors: A rainy season weather pattern will occur all week. Winds today will be out of the west at ideal speeds of 8-10 mph. Monday a weak northwest wind will switch to an east direction by the late afternoon hours. Tuesday through the next weekend an east northeast wind will produce daily speeds in the 10 mph range.
Cloud-cover will be at 50% every day. There will be enough change in bright sunshine to heavy cloud cover to cause fish adjustment activity to increase enough to improve feeding activity. From solar noon at 1:28 p.m. through the overhead, moon period, which occurs today at 3:13 p.m. fish will be feeding as they adjust to the changing light levels caused by periodic cloud cover.
Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor this week. Temperatures will drop about five degrees from what they have been over the past month. A sure sign that the fall season is approaching. As water temperatures adjust downward slightly, fish will remain longer in the shallow feeding areas, especially when sunlight is bright.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:13 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 2-4:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 45 minutes and will remain at the same feed rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:21 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 8-11 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor period occurs today when the moonset happens at 8:58 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 8-10 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 32 minutes and remains at a four rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today being the last day of the new moon phase, anglers will enjoy the best fishing day of the week. Due to the moon moving away from the solar energy path and arriving at the low position this Saturday, the only other day, which could produce better than the other days, is Friday when the overhead moon harmonizes with the sunset, which always improves the numbers of feeding fish.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 26-October 1 full moon, 11-16 weak new moon, 25-31 full moon, November 11-14 weak new moon, 24-29 full moon, December 10-13 weak new moon, 23-29 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: This fact needs restating during the rainy season hot weather conditions; the best artificial baits to use for bass when water temperatures are extremely hot are short, fat, heavy vibrating baits, which emit vibrations and sounds at very slow speeds. I mean slow, as in a January day when water temperatures are the opposite of what they are today. Low oxygen rates slow fish down significantly. So smaller, slower, fat food sources are what’s for supper in the fish east fish world.
Fishing Safety Notice: Lightning is a major threat so it is best to have a planned escape strategy and know the time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.70 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open five inches and flowing a combined 520 cubic feet per second. The lake level schedule thresholds are: high 38.75’ and low 38.25’. From September through the middle of October, both the high and low levels will be raised gradually to 39.50’ and 39’ respectively. Lake management links for USACE and SFWMD websites are provided at HighlandsBassAngler.com isthp.pdf (army.mil) and Site Status Reports (sfwmd.gov)
HighlandsBassAngler.com is the place where the Highlands Bass Angler weekly article, “Florida Freshwater Fishing Forecast” is published on the web. Bass Guide Services are available upon request at a rate of $125 per guide trip on customer’s boat. If you need to learn where the bass are, give me a call. I will put you on fish and provide information and technique that will lead to greater success.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.