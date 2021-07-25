The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the end of the full moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy slightly above average fishing today and Monday as the full moon phase comes to an end and the weather forecast will offer little wind except for Monday but it will be coming out of the south until next weekend.
Nothing tests the resolve of the Florida freshwater anglers more than fishing during the rainy season on days with very little wind. When the high wind-speed of the day tops-out a five to six mph due to thunderstorm activity and high humidity is thick enough to cut with a knife, concentrating on a fishing strategy can be very tough.
It is tough to fish when there is little to no wind on the lake. The insects are always intense and the sun feels like it’s a one thousand watt bulb, one foot above your head, producing a reflection off the water that feels like a laser beam aimed at your face. For me, fishing the west shoreline with the sun out of my face was the only way I could convince myself I could still catch fish.
During days like this, the two keys for success were, one, being absolutely quiet, and two, putting the bait into the water with little to no splash. Perfecting the ‘silent bait entry’ flip, pitch and cast, requires a baitcaster reel on a medium to heavy rod, excellent thumb-to-spool breaking control, and a lot of practice timing the ‘stop of a bait’, moving much too fast toward the desired target zone---stopping a fast pitched or casted bait, two inches before it slams into the water like a bomb, is the key to producing a silent bait entry into the water.
Without wind-produced wave-action to mask the anglers presence and the ‘fakeness’ of the bait, the angler is challenged to present his bait naturally, as if it is part of the environment, resulting in fish being tricked to strike what it believes is a viable food source. The bait entering the water naturally, without a splash, without a sudden disturbance, is a necessity to achieving success. The next step is ….perfecting the correct retrieve strategy. To present the bait….naturally, matching the action of the hatch.
Without getting too far into the weeds here, I’ll just say, each lake’s characteristics require a different strategy. Bait fish for instance, move differently in a shallow lake than they do in a deeper lake---each type of protective cover causes the food-chain to move differently. Bulrush, cattails, hydrilla, and brush-piles all cause fish to move differently.
This is the reason why one angler will be boating fish after fish when others can’t seem to find a fish, even though they are using the same rig, the same bait, in the same place at the same time.
However, if you throw your bait into the water like a bomb, none of the rest of your strategy will matter. Your only hope is…what anglers call, ‘The Village Idiot”---a small young fish that can’t feed successfully when the food-chain is feeding, which then results in it striking everything unnatural…..which the other fish move away from.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday the end of the full moon phase will give anglers a little better than average fishing. Today the winds shift out of the southeast and Monday the southeast winds speeds will improve to eight to ten mph as pressure starts to rise a little better than average, which will cause some fish to move upward and feed as they adjust.
Saturday and next Sunday the last quarter moon phase occurs which means the sunset and midday periods will be very good in all lakes and in deeper lakes the sunrise period will produce well out in open water grass beds and structures.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:42 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and decreases in feed rating to four by Tuesday. By next weekend this lunar period will be improving the sunset period and remain the major period of the day.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 8:10 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:45 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and remains at the same rating until the midweek when it improves the solar noon period and produces a four rating and perhaps better by next weekend.
Safety Notices: Alligators are mating. Big males are very aggressive. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 25-26 end of moderate strength full moon, August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon, September 1-8 new moon, 18-22 weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.25 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open seven inches and flowing a combined 670 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50'.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
