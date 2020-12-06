The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of December gives anglers last quarter moon phase and a typical winter weather pattern. A significant high pressure cold front enters the state late today through Tuesday which will drop temperatures to a low of thirty-eight degrees Tuesday night. Therefore today fish will be feeding in pre-front conditions as they move deeper throughout the day.
The last quarter moon occurs Monday and if fish feed at all, it will be in the morning hours…maybe, it all depends on the timing of the cold front. The solar-lunar factors are good for the sunset period tonight and Monday night, but Monday’s sunset might be negatively affected by the arrival of the cold front.
Tuesday through Thursday fish will be in an adjustment period as they acclimate to rapidly rising pressure while the top of the water column drops in temperature. Fish will adjust upward but their metabolisms will slow down in the much cooler temperatures in the shallows. This will shut-down feeding activity until the cold water drops in the water column allowing fish to feed in shoreline shallows as bright sunlight warms the top of the water column again.
The weather forecast predicts rainfall starting late today and continuing through the night into Monday morning. Tonight’s sunset period will produce well. And as stated, Monday morning early could be fairly good. A mild east to southerly wind occurs tonight, followed by a weak northwest wind Monday morning which will strengthen to a medium to strong northwest wind by the afternoon.
Tuesday a ten mph northwest wind will drop temperatures twenty degrees as pressure climbs 0.40 In Hg in twenty-four hours. A mild north wind occurs until next weekend when a perfect east wind prevails.
Water temperatures have triggered the bass spawn mode so you can expect bass to be in the pre-spawn heavy feeding pattern. Expect bass to move into grass flats, and healthy vegetation areas at depths of three to eight feet to build beds. Females will feed at above-average rates until males move them onto beds. Next weekend the spawn will be at full speed.
During the bass spawn, a large jig and trailer along with creature type baits work extremely well. Crawling these baits along the lake bottom, from root base to root base will provoke attacks. Bass identify these baits as crawdads, which eat bass eggs. Therefore bass attack them, hungry or not. Better have a quick hook-set because they suck them in, crush them, and spit them out in less than a second.
Best Fishing Days: Today pre-front conditions will trigger fish adjustment activity as pressure drops as the front approaches the state. Friday and next weekend the new moon phase, albeit a weak one, will produce well as fish feed on the rebound from the cold front.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 5:19 p.m. and the sunset at 5:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and the rating drops to 3-4 by the midweek.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:07 p.m. and solar noon at 12:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 10:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and the rating drops to 3 by the midweek.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 11-16 new moon, 27-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 7 inches, flowing a combined 730 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
