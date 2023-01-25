The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of January 2023 gives the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing first quarter moon and the winter season weather pattern roller coaster continues to take anglers for a winter season ride. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing today and the weekend due to a twenty degree cold front shutting down feeding activity for two and perhaps three days.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.

