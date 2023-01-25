The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of January 2023 gives the Florida freshwater anglers the waxing first quarter moon and the winter season weather pattern roller coaster continues to take anglers for a winter season ride. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing today and the weekend due to a twenty degree cold front shutting down feeding activity for two and perhaps three days.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions for your consideration, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today we enter the post-super new moon days of the month. The waxing of the moon toward the first quarter phase (Saturday) is occurring which means the overhead moon will be happening during the end of the warmest water period of the day—overhead moon occurs at 4:17 p.m. today. The cold front will shut-down most of the feeding activity Thursday and Friday but during the weekend the overhead moon will definitely improve sunset fishing results. It should be noted that we are seven days away from the lunar high point, which means the lunar effect becomes stronger over the next week.
Weather Factors: As of this morning a low pressure system has been dropping barometric pressure 0.20 in hg over the last twenty hours. And pressure will drop an additional 0.10 in hg today. Fish have already moved deeper and will continue to adjusting downward even more until the sunset period today.
And as has been the weather pattern this winter season, a high pressure cold front will arrive Thursday, dropping temperatures twenty degrees and raising pressure 0.30 in hg by Friday midmorning. Fish will adjust upward into the shallows but will not feed much if at all, until the weekend. Fish require a period of acclimation before digestion can resume.
Sunday a low pressure warm front will enter the state from the south and produce eighty-five degree high temperatures until the second half of next week. And it should be noted that the lunar high period occurs February 1, which will enhance fish feeding activity occurring in seventy degree water.
The wind today will rise quickly to the seventy mph range from the south but will slow down as the sunset occurs. Thursday morning a northwest wind will climb to thirteen mph by the late morning hours and the same wind forecast will occur Friday. Saturday an eastern wind will also climb to thirteen mph but will change to a southeastern wind as the warm front arrives early Sunday morning. I expect pre-front feeding activity early Sunday morning as a result.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:17 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of seven from 3-5 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes. (Note: if you consult the popular solar-lunar rating publications they’ll all have half the rating I’m predicting, because none of them take into account the main factors of, “local and or regional and seasonal weather conditions” which in Florida and southern Texas is a huge factor during the winter months.) Due to a strong high pressure cold front the feed rating will drop by half of today’s rating on Thursday and Friday. However the feed rating will rebound quickly, producing a feed rating of five to six for Saturday and Sunday when the overhead moon occurs during the sunset hours. Water temperatures will also have rebounded by this weekend, causing fish to digest foods at twice the rate of Thursday and Friday morning.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:13 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 9-11 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by thirty-three minutes. Again, a cold front will shut-down much of the feeding activity Thursday and Friday but during the weekend the moonrise will occurring during solar noon at 12:38 p.m. which is also the start of the warmest water period of the day. A feed rating of five or perhaps slightly better will occur.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today and the weekend, will be the best fishing conditions. Today is a pre-front day which will absolutely improve the feeding bite which occurs mainly during the overhead moon period. And during the weekend Sunday will also be a pre-front day which will also have a southerly wind which will improve the afternoon through the sunset period.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 2-7 strong full moon, 18-22 super new moon, March 4-9 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: The Florida Largemouth Bass is not the same bass species as the northern black bass which is also a largemouth bass. It is common for the climate of the Florida Largemouth to provide late spring and fall weather patterns during the winter pattern. Therefore the female Florida Largemouth Bass will not drop all her eggs on the first and sometimes the second spawning effort. In fact most females populate two beds and depending on the number of cold fronts during the winter season, three beds of aggressive males can be populated for fertilization.
And another fact of the Florida bass spawning season, is that the main factor in causing females to spawn is…not the full moon but instead the consistent water temperature in the range of sixty-five degree average. The only reason anglers have thought the full moon was the cause is due to cold weather front arriving in the days leading up to the full moon.
The full moon does not always cause cold fronts to occur during the Florida winter season and during the winters which did not have cold fronts occurring during the full moon phase the spawning activity was weak at best or did not occur at all. It should also be noted that when water temperatures drop out of the sixty degree range and into the fifty degree range, the spawning effort is abandoned. So the full moon holds no power over the spawning effort.
It is possible for a winter full moon to have the ideal water temperatures to trigger a bass spawn effort however. But you’d be a lunar-tick if you believe the moon causes the bass to be romantic as a result.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.45 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Three of four gates are open eight inches and flowing a combined 770 cubic feet per second. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Instokpoga.info.
