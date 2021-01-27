The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last five days of January 2021 gives anglers a strong full moon and a high pressure cold front which will shut-down the rate of fishing success. So anglers will enjoy a great fishing day today, then strong cold north winds will shutoff feeding activity until the weekend.
The full moon occurs on the day the cold front arrives, which is Thursday. Today anglers will enjoy pre-front conditions on the last day of a six-day warming trend, which combined with a strong full moon, translates into excellent fishing conditions---“strong” i.e. the moon moved directly into the solar energy path yesterday, causing a high rate of fish adjustment activity.
With the cold front comes strong northwest and north winds, indicating a sharp rise in atmospheric pressure accompanied by a significant drop in temperature. Fish and wildlife will lay-down, suspend, and abandon any feeding pattern they were in. Fish will suspend activity Thursday during the fifteen to twenty mph north wind, then acclimate to the change in pressure on Friday during a ten mph north wind.
On Saturday an easterly wind will begin to cause fish to move up and towards the shallows, some minor feeding activity could occur. Sunday a ten to twelve mph south wind will trigger heavy feeding, just ahead of the next approaching cold front forecasted for Monday.
Best Fishing Days: Today will be the best of the full moon phase week due to the approaching high pressure cold front which will greatly slowdown feeding activity Thursday through Saturday. Sunday will be another pre-front fishing day and since fish are in a three to five day feeding pattern, normal feeding activity could occur.
The “three to five day feeding pattern” variable explained: in shallow rich food-chain lakes the percentage of fish which successfully feed at a high rate is substantially higher than the percentage of fish which successfully feed in a deeper poor food-chain lake. Istokpoga and Jackson are examples, respectively….Istokpoga fish are in a five-day feeding pattern while Jackson fish are in a three-day pattern.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:40 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7-8 from 11 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. however….with the high pressure cold front arriving tonight, the rating could be even higher today. And once the front moves through the state tonight and Thursday, this period’s feed rating will drop significantly, shutting-down feeding activity until the weekend—a 3-4 rating is likely….maybe.
It should be noted however that fish are in a feeding pattern, triggered by the highest water temperatures of the day, so the majority of fish which ‘need-to-feed’ will still occur during this period. Daily this period moves later by one hour. Saturday the moon is underfoot at 2:26 p.m. so you can expect feeding to occur from 2-5 p.m. for the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:04 p.m. and the sunset at 6:03 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 4-7 p.m. Again, due to pre-front conditions occurs perhaps, at this time of day, the rating could be higher. And Thursday and Friday the feeding action will probably be shut-down until perhaps, Saturday then the moonrise occurs at 8:11 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 25-31 full moon, February 8-14 new moon, Feb. 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register, which will provide you access to extra bass fishing content when you ‘sign-in’. I’ll publish ‘extra’ information when fishing factors changed from what this article predicted Sunday and Wednesday. We all know the weather is not always predictable three days or more in advance.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $300.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.46 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed as of yesterday morning. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com