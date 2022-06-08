The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase, which occurred yesterday and a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a medium strength lunar effect which will enhance the sunrise and sunset periods today. And anglers can look forward to a weak full moon phase that will start Saturday.
The last quarter moon which occurs last night will improve the sunrise and sunset periods today. The moon is heading away from the solar energy path and will be completely out of the solar energy path a week from today. Therefore the moon is at half strength which will benefit anglers fishing during the sunrise and sunset periods. The underfoot moon which occurs during the sunrise today, will continue to be the better periods during the morning hours this week.
The weather forecast is a typical rainy season pattern. Plenty of sunshine will occur during the morning hours when the moon is underfoot with the exception of this weekend when cloud-cover will prevail. However cloud-cover will not prevail during the light of the full moon, which means fish will feed at a much higher success rate during the nighttime, which means midday fishing will suffer somewhat.
The wind forecast predicts winds out of the west today through Sunday. Speeds will be ideal today through Friday. Saturday and Sunday a fifteen mph west wind followed by a five mph south wind on Monday. Tuesday’s super full moon will be accompanied by an ideal east wind in the eight mph range, which will continue through the second half of the full moon phase.
Best Fishing Days: Today a last quarter moon will improve the sunrise and sunset periods which will make it a better-than-average fishing day. Saturday the full moon phase begins (weak super full moon occurs Tuesday) which means the weekend will produce very well. Monday through next Wednesday, a seven rating will occur during the prime periods.
This month’s super full moon will be completely out of the solar energy path which will reduce the feed rating to the seven range at best. The greater the moon causes solar energy interruption, the greater fish and wildlife have to adjust. And the greater the adjustment activity the greater the feed rating.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 8:42 and the sunset at 8:20 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and will diminish to a four to five rating Thursday through the end of the week. .
The second major fishing period occurs today when the moon is underfoot at 8:20 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:29 a.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 2:23 p.m. and solar noon at 1:33 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 12:30-3:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive and territorial. Keep children and pets away from waterways and shoreline and even swimming pool areas. Do not feed alligators and be alert at all times. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: June 11-16 weak super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon, July 10-16 weak super full moon, 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon. .
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 37.93 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
