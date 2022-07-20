The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a three-day break in the rainy season weather pattern, followed by a rainy season pattern for the weekend and next week. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy bright sunny conditions today through Friday. A noticeable improvement of feeding activity will occur by the midday, and continue through the sunset hours due to a high oxygen production period.

The last quarter moon occurs today, which means the underfoot moon will be improving the sunset period, causing it to be the major feed period of the day. Oxygen production will be highest during this period. Fish therefore will be feeding within healthy deeper vegetation areas. In the deeper lakes the sunrise period will be productive. The overhead moon will be occurring at this time and feeding activity at depths of twelve feet or more will be good within grass fields.

