The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a three-day break in the rainy season weather pattern, followed by a rainy season pattern for the weekend and next week. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy bright sunny conditions today through Friday. A noticeable improvement of feeding activity will occur by the midday, and continue through the sunset hours due to a high oxygen production period.
The last quarter moon occurs today, which means the underfoot moon will be improving the sunset period, causing it to be the major feed period of the day. Oxygen production will be highest during this period. Fish therefore will be feeding within healthy deeper vegetation areas. In the deeper lakes the sunrise period will be productive. The overhead moon will be occurring at this time and feeding activity at depths of twelve feet or more will be good within grass fields.
The weather forecast predicts mild east to southeast winds today and Thursday. Bright sunlight will trigger high oxygen production. Anglers will find hungry fish within the deeper vegetative areas. Friday through the weekend an ideal east wind will blow at eight to ten mph speeds. Ten mph wind will make fishing during the daily prime periods much more enjoyable. The wave-action will also aid in hiding the angler’s presence and the fakeness of the baits.
And as usually is the case during the rainy season, atmospheric pressure will not be a factor this week. Daily changes of 0.05 In Hg will not affect fish at all. Fish don’t adjust unless there is 0.10 In Hg or greater change, up or down. The afternoon hours today and Thursday a decline of 0.08 In Hg will occur which might, cause a slight downward change at the depths where fish suspend and feed. But I doubt it. Bright sunlight and wave-action, along with sunlight forcing fish to remain tight to cover will be the only positive fishing factors weather-wise.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Thursday the last quarter moon will improve feed rating by one number during the sunset and sunrise periods. Bright sunlight is forecasted which will improve dissolved oxygen production within vegetation areas during the afternoon and continuing through the early evening hours.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:08 p.m. and the sunset at 8:03 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and decreases in feed rating to a three to four rating by the weekend—becomes a minor fishing period.
Starting this weekend, the moonset, which occurs Saturday at 4:22 p.m. will becomes a major feeding period. From 3-5:30 p.m. a feed rating of five will occur on Saturday. Daily this period starts later by one hour with an unchanged feed rating.
Also starting this weekend, the moon overhead period begins to harmonize with the solar noon period. Sunday the moon is underfoot at 9:50 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from9-11 a.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Monday when the feed rating improve by one number daily as the moon wanes toward a new moon on Thursday July 28.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today The moonset occurs at 1:25 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 12:30 — 2:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and has an unchanged feed rating until this weekend, when this period become s major fishing period and procures a solid five rating.
Today the moon is overhead at 6:46 a.m. and the sunrise at 5:56 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 5-8 a.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating. Starting next week, this period improves to a five feed rating due to the development of the new moon phase, which starts Monday. Next Monday through Thursday the feed rating will improve daily by one number and top-out at an eight rating Thursday July 28.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Alligator mating season is occurring now and will continue through July. Males will be on the move and will be very aggressive. Keep children and pets away from waterways and swimming pool areas. Every year people are attacked and killed due to carelessness or because of illegal feeding of this Florida apex predator
Prime Monthly Periods: July 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels has been lowered to 38.25’ and 37.5’.This is for the rainy season The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com