The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of February gives anglers the last quarter moon phase which occurred yesterday and an ideal fishing weather forecast. However the moon is arriving at its lowest level of influence on the sun’s energy on Wednesday which will drop feed ratings this week into the two to three range during prime periods.
Atmospheric pressure has been dropping over the past two days and will continue to do so until midnight tonight. Therefore fish will be moving out to deeper open water to adjust. However the pressure will rise Monday night into Tuesday morning as the low pressure system moves away from the state.
Wind speeds will be ideal this week until a strong north wind brings the next cold front Thursday night through Saturday. A fifteen degree drop is forecasted and wind speeds in the twenty mph range is expected.
With the new moon occurring next Sunday, (three days before the moon arrives at it furthest orbit point from earth), and the moon arriving at its weakest level of impact on fish and wildlife Wednesday, this month’s new moon week, which starts Thursday, will not be very good. A five rating might occur, especially since a cold front will shut down feeding activity during the first half of new moon week.
Strong new moon phases, which occur when the lunar perigee occurs during the seven days of the phase, will occur again during the months of July through January.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Tuesday better fishing conditions will occur causing better-than-average results. Today the last quarter moon will improve the sunrise and sunset periods and Tuesday atmospheric pressure rise will be above the average increase which will cause fish to adjust upward into feeding areas.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:55 a.m. and the sunrise occurs at 7:02 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 6-9 a.m. And the second major period occurs during the sunset which occurs at 6:17 p.m. and when the moon is underfoot at 7:21 p.m. A feed rating of 3-4 will occur from 6-9 p.m. Both periods will move later daily by an hour.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 12:23 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Daily this period move later by 50 minutes.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.38 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com