The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of December gives anglers a weak lunar influence until the weekend when the full moon phase begins and a low pressure warm front followed by twenty-five degree high pressure cold front arriving late Thursday night into Friday. Freezing temperatures forecasted for Saturday morning.
Today high pressure peaks during the midmorning hours and then begins to fall to 29.90 In Hg over the following twenty-four hours—a total of 0.33 In Hg of decline. This decline will be followed by a 0.37 In Hg climb in atmospheric pressure over the following twenty-four hours, topping-out at 30.28 In Hg Friday midday. This roller coaster pressure change will create a mass feeding migration today through Thursday midday, followed by a stressed state of non-feeding Friday through Sunday.
The wind forecast predicts an ideal wind speed of ten mph for a high today from the east. Thursday speeds will top-out at twenty mph from the south as the warm front move into the state. Then the high pressure cold front pushes the warm front southward as a fifteen mph north wind prevails Friday. Saturday through next week’s full moon phase an ideal wind speed of eight to ten mph will occur, but wind direction changes daily.
And for all full moon anglers, the weather forecast predicts clear nighttime skies, so you can expect the majority of fish populations to feed primarily during the midday lunar underfoot hours. The daily high water temperature will also occur at this time.
With this significant cold front, anglers can expect the bass spawn to be fully underway. A percentage of the population will be pre-spawn feeding, and a percentage already on beds in a non-feeding mode.
Please use great care if you do happen to catch a bedding bass, male or female. Since there is a 99.98 percent mortality rate with bass fry, the protection of the male is absolutely essential. Immediately release all spawning bass. Do not crank open the mouth of a female bass when taking pictures. Instead hold her with two hands, supporting her weight as to not stress the jaws. Causing a dislocation of her jaw by cranking it open for ‘Big Mouth Pics’ always results in a slow miserable death.
Also: note….when a Florida Largemouth Bass female ages past the ten pound range, her fry are genetically deficient to the point of 100 percent mortality rate. The female bass who contribute to the benefit of the population are in the nine pound range or smaller. Larger ten pound plus females produce only fish-food in their spawning effort.
The moon arrives at the orbit apogee on Thursday, however the orbit position in relationship to solar energy is improving daily. Next Wednesday, one day after the full moon, the orbit position will be fully within the solar energy path to earth. Therefore Tuesday and Wednesday of next week will be the best fishing days of the month.
Best Fishing Days: Today weather factors will slightly improve chances of finding feeding fish. Atmospheric pressure will peak midmorning and then begins a significant drop of 0.25 In Hg on the barometer. Therefore fish will be adjusting which will increase feeding activity. Otherwise, the weekend will be best due to the start of the full moon phase.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 7:33 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:13 a.m. producing a feed rating of 3 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and will begin to improve Friday to a 4-rating and a 5-rating by Sunday and a 7-rating by Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 1:34 p.m. and solar noon at 12: 26 p.m. producing a 2-3 rating from 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes with a feed rating which begins to improve this weekend to 4-5 rating. It should be noted that this period occurs during the warmest water temperature of the day, and therefore could very well be equal to or even better than the major feeding period---the lunar influence is still at its weakest level…until this weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 27-January 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-February 1 full moon, 8-14 new moon, 24-March 2 full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three gates open 4 inches, flowing a combined total of 450 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50' and the low level 38.50'.
