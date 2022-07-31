The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of July and the first week of August gives the Florida freshwater angler the last day of a strong new moon phase and the last day of a five day non-rainy season weather pattern followed by a rainy season pattern which will return Monday. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy good fishing today but will have to work a little harder for success until Friday’s last quarter moon improves the sunset and midday periods.

A strong new moon occurred three days ago which means fish will still be feeding in larger-than-normal numbers during the overhead period today. Bright sunlight will prevail today and produce a high level of photosynthesis after several hours of bright sunshine. Since the overhead moon occurs at this same time, the feeding activity will be above average during that period.

