The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of July and the first week of August gives the Florida freshwater angler the last day of a strong new moon phase and the last day of a five day non-rainy season weather pattern followed by a rainy season pattern which will return Monday. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy good fishing today but will have to work a little harder for success until Friday’s last quarter moon improves the sunset and midday periods.
A strong new moon occurred three days ago which means fish will still be feeding in larger-than-normal numbers during the overhead period today. Bright sunlight will prevail today and produce a high level of photosynthesis after several hours of bright sunshine. Since the overhead moon occurs at this same time, the feeding activity will be above average during that period.
The first quarter moon occurs Friday which will improve the sunset period as the overhead moon and the setting of the sun work together and provide a slight bump in feeding activity. The moonrise and solar noon period will also improve slightly.
The weather forecast this week predicts the rainy season pattern will return starting Monday. Barometric pressure will drop enough Monday through Tuesday to cause fish to adjust downward as pressure drops 0.16 In Hg by Tuesday’s sunset period. So expect fish to be adjusting deeper Monday through Tuesday afternoon.
The wind forecast for the week will have only one day that will be challenging. Tuesday during the arrival of a low pressure system, wind speeds will barely climb to five mph for a daily high. High heat and humidity with no wind and very little cloud-cover in the month of August creates tough physical conditions for all anglers, old and young alike. So take extra precautions and have plenty of protection and hydration available.
When high heat, humidity, and no wind occurs on the lake, fish know when anglers and all other unnatural ‘things’ such as artificial baits are nearby. Without wave-action to break-up the light penetrating the water column, fish can easily determine unnatural baits and floating objects, such as your boat and even you standing on the boat deck. Even fishing lines no matter how hi-tech it is, will stand out as unnatural to Florida freshwater fish.
When the lake looks like a mirror and the barometer is dropping in steady decline, I go to deeper water feeding grounds and throw a worm on ten pound fluorocarbon line. A dropping worm, rigged ‘wacky’ style will seem natural and entice strikes from a hungry fish. Also Florida and Texas riggings of worms, retrieved along the lake bottom in a natural presentation will produce strikes. The key is to fish deep and cast long distances from the boat. Reducing your signature as much as possible from the home and feeding grounds of the fish is the key for success.
The wind forecast today and Monday will give anglers an eastern wind; today at ten mph and Monday at seven mph. Wednesday the east wind continues, producing a seven mph speed, followed by a ten mph average Thursday through the weekend. And, there should be more sunshine than thunderstorm activity and cloud-cover, daily.
Best Fishing Days: Today is the last day of the new moon fishing week and will therefore produce best of the next six days. Bright sunshine and an ideal east wind of a high of ten mph will create a fairly good bite during the overhead moon period. Friday the first quarter moon will improve feeding activity a little and create a four and perhaps a five rating during the sunset period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:54 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from 2:30 – 5:30 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and decreases in feed rating to a four rating which will be the average rating until the first quarter moon occurs Friday and produces a rating of five from 6-9 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 9:16 a.m. and will create a feed rating of three from 7:30 – 10:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by an hour and remains at the same rating until Wednesday when it improves the solar noon period and creates a four rating from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon underfoot period happens today at 3:32 a.m. producing a feed rating of two to three from 3-4:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating until Friday when it occurs during the sunrise period and produces a three to four rating from 6-8:30 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 25-31 strong new moon, August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.13 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’.Currently the max is 38.25’ and the min 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com