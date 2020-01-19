The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third full week of January gives anglers a good fishing day today. However the new moon week starts Monday, while the moon will be entering its lowest, weakest period of its twenty-eight day orbit on Wednesday, and this will limit the lunar-effect and result in a weak new moon phase this week.
Now, to add more bad news to the fair-to-poor fishing new moon forecast for this week, a twenty-degree high pressure cold front will be arriving late tonight, dropping nighttime temperatures into the upper thirty degree range—terrible weather timing to start a new moon phase
Therefore fish will be moving deep today, then enter a stressed state as water temperatures plummet while atmospheric pressure rises; causes a conflicted physical state for freshwater fish in that high pressure forces fish to want to adjust upward into rapidly dropping water temperatures on the top of the water column, which will slow the metabolism to the slowest speed, literally stops the need-to-feed activity.
So if you go fishing Monday through Wednesday be prepared to retrieve baits using the ‘dead-sticking’ technique; retrieving at the slowest speed possible and pausing the bait every few feet for at least thirty seconds. If you think you’re going slow, slow down.
In cold weather the Florida largemouth bass will strike baits which are small and fat, and emit a heavy action at very slow speeds, moving along the bottom in grasses and other types of structure and cover.
Wind speeds today will be ideal. A southwesterly wind in the eight to ten mph range can be expected until after the sunset period today. Monday through Wednesday a ten to fifteen mph north wind will prevail, followed by a moderate east wind for Thursday and a southeasterly wind for the new moon on Friday. Next weekend an ideal south wind is forecasted.
Best Fishing Days: Today I expect pre-front feeding activity which started yesterday to continue. However expect fish to be moving out and lower due to the pressure-drop, which started yesterday afternoon. This pressure drop will continue today but will stop when the high pressure system enters the state tonight.
The cold front will slow feeding activity significantly Monday through Wednesday but Thursday and Friday morning and during the midday hours of the new moon, will be the next above-average fishing periods.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:05 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:17 a.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and due to the moon arriving at its weakest (Low) influence position of the month this Wednesday, the feed rating will not move upward very much as the new moon arrives on Friday. Expect a rating of 4-5 Thursday and Friday but a 3-4 rating Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:40 p.m. and solar noon at 12:37 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 2-3 from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 45 minutes and remains at this rating until the weekend when it increases into the 4-range when it harmonizes with the sunset period.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 21-27 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content consisting of updated fishing information to help you put more fish on your line. Also, I'll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.42 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston.