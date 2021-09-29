The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last two days of September and the beginning of October gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong last quarter moon phase and a fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have ideal weather conditions and a strong lunar influence which will benefit the sunrise and midday fishing periods.
Today the last quarter moon will be very strong due to the moon arriving directly into the solar energy path to earth. Feed ratings will be two numbers higher as a result, during the prime periods. This lunar influence will last through the weekend, producing better than average fishing—as good if not better than the last full moon phase.
The weather has shifted from the rainy season pattern to a fall season pattern. Although as is always the case, a rainy season pattern will return next week for a few days. However, the east wind pattern which we are experiencing currently, will remain the same; perfect speeds in the eight to twelve mph range, occasionally shifting slightly out of the northeast.
Barometric pressure change will be a non-factor. Pressure changes of 0.10 In Hg or greater is what forces fish to adjust, up during upward pressure change, and down during downward pressure change. Over the next ten days the weather forecast does not predict we’ll have enough pressure change to cause fish populations to adjust.
Fish will be adjusting however to the strong lunar effect and the steady east wind. Fish will be moving mainly westward, staying close to protective cover as they move under the bright sunshine, following the wind-driven food-chain. Throwing your bait into healthy vegetation during the solar periods, sunset, solar noon, and sunrise periods will be productive.
Fish still prefer the deeper vegetation due to high water temperatures creating low oxygen zones in the water column. Fish will return to shallow feeding areas for longer periods when water temperatures drop into the low eighty degree range. Traditionally, this does not occur unto the end of October. Perhaps this cooling trend starts early this year.
Best Fishing Days: Today the lunar influence will be the strongest. The sunset period will be very good, and the early afternoon will also be good. The sunrise period still suffers in most of our lakes due to high water temperatures and subsequent low oxygen rates. If your lake offers vegetation at twelve foot or greater depths, fair to good fishing will occur.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 8:08 p.m. and the sunset at 7:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of six from 6:30-9 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and decreases gradually to a three rating by the weekend—becomes a minor fishing period.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:54 p.m. and solar noon at 1:15 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 1-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating and becomes the major feeding period of the day starting Friday. Saturday and Sunday a feed rating of five will occur from 4-7:30 p.m.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 7:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. A feed rating of three to four will occur from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating. In deeper lakes the feed rating will be better due to fish having access to enough oxygen at the twelve to eighteen foot depths.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open three feet and flowing a combined 2775 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50’ and the minimum low level 38.25’. By October 15, the lake level will be at the annual high marks of 39.50’ and 39.00’ for a low. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
