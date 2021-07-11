The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of July gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the end of a strong new moon phase and a typical rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy above-average fishing today and Monday as strong daily lunar periods trigger fish feeding activity during the midday hours.
The moon arrived directly into the solar energy path three days ago and the new moon occurred two days ago, which will therefore produce above-average fishing today and Monday. A feed rating of seven will occur today and Monday during the early afternoon hours when solar noon and the overhead moon occurs. .
The weather forecast is typical for the rainy season, with afternoon thunderstorm activity, and an even mix of sun and clouds, with bright sunlight during the morning and early morning hours. Barometric pressure will move upward slightly over the next two days which will cause fish to move upward and toward deeper shoreline feeding areas. And an east wind will prevail daily with speeds in the ideal range of eight to twelve mph during peak fishing periods.
Because the moon’s position with the solar energy path is in the stronger half of its twenty-eight day cycle, fish feed rating this week will remain at five or above, with an average in the six-rating range. There will also be a slight atmospheric pressure change occurring of 0.20 In Hg starting today and ending Thursday evening---pressure will rise 0.20 In Hg today through Tuesday midday and drop by the same amount by Thursday evening.
During the summer rainy season ‘atmospheric pressure change’ does not occur enough to change the level of daily ‘fish adjustment activity’ and therefore feed ratings are unaffected. However a daily 0.10 In Hg change up or down, is enough change to cause a minor level of fish adjustment activity and subsequently, feeding activity will increase.
Atmospheric pressure change occurs when wind speeds pickup. And Monday and Tuesday and again on Thursday, wind speeds will climb into the twelve mph range as pressure increases and then decreases. Fish will therefore be moving upward Monday and Tuesday and downward on Thursday. Plan accordingly.
Artificial bait selection is the key to success. Right now, fat, heavy action, type baits, which produce a high level of vibration at all retrieve speeds, are the right choice. Spoons, spinner-baits, stick-baits, jerk-baits, in green, gold, brown, and black are producing very well. Matching the hatch is the right strategy during the summer rainy season.
Best Fishing Days: Today the Monday during the early afternoon hours between solar noon and the overhead new moon. Tuesday might produce above-average catches from 2-5 p.m. A slight increase in atmospheric pressure (more than average for this time of year) will occur Monday and Tuesday and a fifty-fifty sun to cloud ratio will trigger a higher rate of fish adjustment activity during the overhead solar-lunar period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:01 p.m. and solar noon at 1:31 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and deceases in feed rating to a five rating by Tuesday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:55 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:38 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases to a feed rating of four by Tuesday.
Safety Notices: Alligators are in mating season right now. Big males are very territorial and will guard their mates and the areas they select. Be on high alert. Males will force smaller males out of lakes and into areas gators don’t usually inhabit. So guard your children and pets. And…don’t feed the gators, it’s illegal and very foolish.
Lightning is a serious concern during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 7-12 very strong new moon, 22-26 moderate strength full moon, August 5-10 strong new moon, 19-24 weak full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open twelve inches and flowing a combined 910 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.25 and the minimum low level 37.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations, and has been enlarged for easy reading.
