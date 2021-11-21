The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last full week of November gives the Florida freshwater angler the last two days of the full moon phase and a strong lunar influence along with a typical fall weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; the weather conditions will cause plenty of ‘fish adjustment activity’ for the first half of the week during the daily lunar periods.
The moon arrives directly into the solar energy path Tuesday. So even though the full moon phase ends the moon will cause higher-than-average daily solar-energy interruption, which will create greater adjustment activity in fish and wildlife. So feed rating numbers will be averaging around four this week instead of two to three.
Today’s weather conditions will be typical for the fall season; an east to northeast wind at twelve mph during the midday hours with cloud-cover and a chance of occasional rainfall. Monday winds shift out of the north northwest at twelve mph by noon.
Tuesday a cold front begins to enter the state a few hours before sunrise. High pressure will push the barometer up significantly causing fish to adjust upward into the shallows. I expect the advertised feed rating of three or four to increase to a five or six from sunrise to solar noon as a result. High pressure and a moon at the high position will improve fishing results. The challenge for Tuesday however will be the strong north wind at fourteen mph. When the sun rises there’ll be a twelve mph north wind to greet you.
Note: Tuesday morning the leeward areas of the lake will have fish moving upward into feeding areas in large numbers. And in the windy areas of the lake, huge bass will be waiting to ambush, upward-adjusting fish in the deeper shoreline areas. The wind will be pushing water into the shoreline which will return naturally back into the lake---an undertow affect—within the deeper shoreline areas. It is in these areas big bass wait and attack their prey.
Looking ahead to the second half of the week, fish will be feeding sparsely, if at all, on Wednesday due to a combination of cooling water temperatures and a full stomach from feeding the day before, halts the need to feed. Thursday feeding activity will improve slightly to the advertised ratings as fish normalize to the weather and their metabolisms return to normal as water temperature rebound in shoreline feeding areas. Friday and next weekend a first quarter moon phase will produce five-rating fishing during prime periods.
And for wind affected anglers, Thursday through next weekend wind speeds will be between five to eight mph mainly from the north except for Thursday’s east wind.
As November comes to a close, it looks as if water temperatures will remain in the lower half of the ideal feeding range of seventy to eighty-two degree. Fish are presently feeding at their highest annual rate of activity. Match the hatch, blend-in to the natural feeding activity of your preferred fish species and you’ll experience a great day on the water.
Best Fishing Days: Today the full moon will still produce above-average fishing results and Monday will provide more sunlight which will cause fish to adjust close to cover. Pressure will be dropping today through Monday afternoon so fish will adjust downward and out from shoreline vegetation, or to the deepest areas of the shoreline.
It should be noted that Tuesday morning a few hours before sunrise pressure will begin to climb quickly. A 0.12 In Hg increase in pressure will occur by Tuesday midday. And from Tuesday midday to Wednesday midday 0.25 In Hg rise will occur. Therefore Tuesday morning from sunrise through the midday period will be better than the advertised feed rating of three.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:04 p.m. and solar noon at 12:12 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 11:30 a.m. – 2:45 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and deceases in feed rating to four on Tuesday where it will remain until next weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 8:49 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:51 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and decreases in feed rating to three on Tuesday where it will remain until next weekend.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 21-22 last two days of full moon phase, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open nine inches, flowing a combined 900 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 39.00’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
