The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of August and the beginning of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the new moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast with more sunshine than cloud-cover. All fishing factors considered, bright sunlight during the morning and early afternoon hours will cause fish to feed better than they did over the past week. So anglers will see some good activity during the moonrise and solar noon periods.
The new moon occurred yesterday which means today through Tuesday will produce better-than-average fishing results. However the effects of the new moon will dissipate quickly due to the moon moving away from the solar energy path. Sunday the moon will arrive at the low point and produce a very weak lunar influence. Therefore Saturday when the first quarter moon phase occurs, it will be very weak. Never the less, the sunset and solar noon periods will be a little better than average.
The good news is that sunshine will dominate over cloud-cover during the mornings and early afternoon hours. Photosynthesis will occur at a greater rate than it did over the past ten days. Fish will therefore feed closer to normal daily rates. The moonrise occurs in harmony with the solar noon periods over the next five days and will produce almost as good as the overhead lunar period which will be positively affecting the sunset period.
The weather forecast is predicting a rainy season pattern with afternoon thunderstorm activity but with a cloud-cover percentage of forty percent. Sunshine will be bright during the morning and early afternoon hours which will cause fish to be active. By the late morning hours and in the hours before storm development, oxygen levels will be high enough to enable fish to digest foods and therefore feed closer to normal rates.
The overhead moon—sunset hours will also have a higher oxygen rate and perhaps even some bright sunlight in between thunderstorms. So despite the diminishing lunar influence occurring over the next seven days, sunshine will be the driving factor in fish feeding activity. This time of year, bright sunlight is the key factor for triggering fish feeding activity. The more the better.
The wind forecast will be a typical August, September pattern. Several days of weak wind speeds from the south followed by ideal wind speeds from the east or west. Today a five to six mph south wind will occur. Thursday a four to five mph south wind will occur by the late afternoon. Friday an eight mph east wind will make fishing more tolerable and over the weekend a ten to twelve mph east wind will produce ideal fishing conditions during prime hours.
Best Fishing Days: Today is the day after the new moon which means that the next two days will be the best fishing days of the week. A seven to eight rating occurred yesterday and a six to seven rating will occur today, followed by a five to six rating on Monday. However very little wind will occur today and Thursday. A very weak southerly wind will reach a top speed of five to six mph during the overhead moon period.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 4:47 p.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 3:30 – 6 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number until Saturday when a three to four rating occurs during the sunset, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:57 a.m. and solar noon at 1:24 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hours and decrease in feed rating by one number. By the weekend a feed rating of three to four will occur from 1-4 p.m.
A second minor fishing period begins to occur starting Friday when the underfoot moon happens at 6:01 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:05 a.m. A feed rating of three will occur from 5-8 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga's current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50' and 38.25'.Currently the max is 38.25' and the min 37.75'. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events.
