The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the fourth week of August gives Florida’s freshwater anglers the beginning of the development of the last quarter moon phase (occurs Monday) and bright sunshine today followed by the usual rainy season weather pattern.
All fishing factors considered, bright sunny skies today will produce the best fishing results of the next five days. An east wind will provide some relief from the heat, however speeds will be in the fifteen mph range today through Saturday. Sunday an east wind will provide ideal speeds of eight to ten mph but cloud cover will prevail.
Water temperatures have reached the annual high mark, and oxygen levels have declined to the annual low mark. In a majority of our lakes, fish are feeding at or near the lowest annual feed rating---about the same rate occurs when water temperature drop into the lower fifty degree range during the winter months.
So anglers should downsize baits and locate deep water vegetation and be prepared for short feeding durations with few fish feeding at the same time. A slow retrieve is also a smart strategy due to fish being lethargic due to very slow digestion rates as a result of low oxygen levels.
The best feeding activity occurs when sunlight dominates the day, producing a very high level of photosynthesis and subsequent dissolved oxygen. Fish and especially bass will be a deep as they can be over the next five to six weeks Lakes with twelve to eighteen foot depths, or greater, and have healthy vegetation at those depths, will be the best fishing lakes. Fishing won’t improve much until temperatures decline during the month of October.
The ‘Dogfish Days of Summer’ are upon us. Plan accordingly.
And interesting fact about Florida’s Dogfish days of summer. The biggest bass in the lake will be in the deeper areas, which hold the majority of the lake’s food-chain. However huge bass require more oxygen than smaller fish. And since oxygen is at the lowest levels of the year currently, big bass will have a much harder time successfully feeding, being in a stressed state, moving too slow to feed normally.
Therefore, the giant Florida bass will make more mistakes more often. And the monster bass always mentally deteriorate as they reach their heaviest weight of their lifetime. They become slow and unable to ambush bait successfully. She therefore will start to make mistakes and take an artificial bait, being in a state of desperation to eat.
If and when you catch the bass of your lifetime, don’t throw her back. She will not survive the summer. She’s on her way out of life. If you throw her back, she’ll only deteriorate more and eventually become gator food or die of stress within a few weeks. Put her on the wall instead.
Fact: The only bass which contribute to the population through breeding, are bass nine to ten pounds or less. Once a female bass ages past the nine pound mark, her offspring have a one hundred percent mortality rate---total fish food. A Florida Largemouth Bass’ best spawning years are from four to nine pounds, with six to seven pounds being her best, most productive, spawning years.
During a bass’ best spawning efforts, only 0.02 percent of her fry survive to contribute to the population…99.98 percent are eaten before they become one year old.
For the record: I’ve never caught a monster bass (Fourteen plus pounds) during the hot water season. I’ve boated three fifteen pound bass in my career, all caught from April to mid-June. All of my fourteen to fifteen pound bass were released because they fought hard, were very healthy upon a brief examination, and when released within a minute, they swam strongly away, because I treated them with the respect they were due.
Best Fishing Days: Today sunshine will prevail over the clouds which means fish will experience the highest dissolved oxygen rate today during the late afternoon to early evening hours. Friday’s sun-to-cloud ratio will be about fifty percent, producing slightly above average feeding activity. The weekend will be dominated by rain and overcast conditions, which will slow down feeding activity below average rates.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 4:05 p.m. and the sunset at 7:53 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 4-8 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty minutes and the duration diminishes to a three hour period by Friday, and will have a feed rating of four from 5-8 p.m. For the weekend a feed rating of four to five will occur from 5:30-8:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 9:53 a.m. and solar noon at 1:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by fifty minutes and shortens to a three hour period by Friday, and will have a three and perhaps a four rating from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. On the weekend a rating of four will occur from 12-2:30 p.m.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 3-9 new moon, 18-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
The lake level is at 38.30 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open three inches and flowing 60 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50 and the minimum low level 38.25'.
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map.
