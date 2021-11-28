The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last three days of November and the beginning of December gives the Florida freshwater angler the end of the last quarter moon phase and beginning of a weak super new moon phase and an excellent weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have perfect ‘fishing weather’ to go with a weak lunar affect this week.
The last quarter moon occurred yesterday and the super new moon occurs Saturday with the lunar low point of the month occurring the day after. In other words, today’s feed rating will be almost as good as during the super new moon this Saturday—nothing shuts down feeding activity like a weak solar-lunar effect—January’s super new moon will also be very weak. And next year new moon will not be strong until April through September. Until then the full moon phases will be the best monthly period to fish.
The weather forecast for the end of November and beginning of December could not be better. Winds will not be greater than ten mph until next Sunday. Monday a ten mph north wind will produce a jump in pressure, enough to produce a four to five feed rating Tuesday morning---it’s always a good thing when pressure rises more than 0.10 In Hg while ‘not’ dropping the temperature.
The sun-to-cloud ratio be six, forty, but Monday through Wednesday one hundred percent sunshine will force fish to remain tight to protective cover. If you’re into flipping and pitching for bass during the early morning hours, the first half of this week is for you.
Other than Monday night Tuesday morning, atmospheric pressure change will be a non-factor…which is usually the case as the moon leaves the solar energy path—next fourteen days this will be the case—December 16-22 a strong lunar effect will occur.
December will not be a great fishing month due to weak solar lunar alignment and timing. However that in no way means that great fishing experiences can’t happen. Weather changes will be the more dominate factor which will cause ‘fish adjustment activity’. Pre-front conditions can produce an eight rating when the advertised rating is a three. And until the first significant cold front arrives, Florida’s freshwater fish are feeding at their highest annual rate. Once you figure out the feeding cycle timing of your favorite fish, the possibilities of a catch of a lifetime increase substantially.
Best Fishing Days: Tuesday morning pressure will rise enough to cause fish to adjust upward, which always means a better-than-average feed rating. Wednesday though next Tuesday a weak super new moon phase will barely produce above a five rating…which is still better than a two to three rating which occurs during most monthly lunar low periods—moon arrives completely out of the solar energy path next Sunday.
In comparison, this month’s full moon occurs while it is furthest away from earth—lunar apogee—but one day later the moon moves directly into the solar energy path—lunar high point. A rating of seven will occur.
No matter what lunar phase occurs, the more the moon is in the solar energy path, the greater fish adjustment activity will occur…and fish feed when they adjust. The greater the adjustment level the greater the feed rating. .
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 7:22 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:57 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:48 p.m. and solar noon at 12:14 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon, December 30 — January 5, 2022 weak super new moon, January 14-20 full moon, January 29 – February 4, new moon, February 13-19 full moon.
