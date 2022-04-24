The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon during the first half of the week and the new moon phase during the second half of the week. The weather forecast predicts a normal spring season pattern consisting of a predominate medium to strong east wind interrupted by a low pressure system from the south which produces a mild southerly wind on one day out of seven.
The last quarter moon occurred yesterday and the new moon will occur Saturday which means an early morning bite will be the best time of the day to fish. As the week advances this period will improve a little each day. Starting Wednesday the overhead lunar period greatly improve daily, topping out next weekend with an eight rating.
The weather forecast predicts dominate sunshine all week with a strong east wind today and Monday, followed by an ideal east wind on Tuesday and an ideal west wind Wednesday morning which will switch to an ideal north wind Wednesday afternoon and evening---“ideal wind” means a six to eight mph speed.
A low pressure system will enter the start starting Tuesday afternoon. Barometric pressure will drop enough to cause fish adjustment activity. Fish will feed at above average rates as this occurs. Tuesday afternoon and evening and Wednesday morning through the evening, will produce very well. Expect fish to be moving downward over the twenty-four hour period.
A consistent east wind has been pushing lake food-chains westward. Good fishing on the windy side of the lake and the east shorelines of islands will be very good as a result. However on some lakes the windy areas also have a high level of turbidity. Therefore anglers should use heavy vibrating type baits and slow down the retrieve speed a little. Rattles and blades also will enable fish to target the bait more accurately, resulting in better strikes and hooksets.
Looking ahead to the second half of the week, anglers can expect an excellent new moon phase. Wednesday the seven-day phase begins. Wind speeds will be eight to ten mph daily except for Thursday when a high speed of twelve mph occurs. Saturday and Sunday a south southeast wind will produce ideal fishing conditions for the new moon. If the weather forecast turns-out to be accurate, we’ll enjoy the best fishing days of the month.
Best Fishing Days: Of the next four days Tuesday will have the greatest barometric change due to a low pressure system arriving from the south. It will also have pre-front conditions caused by a drop in atmospheric pressure Tuesday through Wednesday. Fish will be adjusting downward Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. Both days will also have ideal fishing winds of eight mph for a high speed of the day.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 8:44 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:52 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 6-9:30 a.m. Daily this period starts later by fifty minutes and remains at the same rating until the second half of the week when the new moon phase begins.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 2:11 p.m. and solar noon at 1:23 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 12-3 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of the week when it improve due to the new moon phase.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 strong new moon, 11-16 super full moon, 25-30 strong new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: One of four gates is open twenty one inches and flowing 70 cubic feet per second. For the next eight weeks a gradual lowering of all lakes with management structures, will occur in accordance with rainfall rates and each lake’s ability to endure extreme storm events which occur from June through August. .
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum level will gradually be lowered over the next eight weeks to 38.25’ and the minimum level will gradually be lowered over the same period to 37.5’ Again this in preparation for the rainy season which begins on average in June. The nine-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
