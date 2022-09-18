The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast for three days, followed by five days of a fall season weather pattern which will occur during the first half of the new moon phase. All fishing factors considered; bright sunshine will greatly improve fishing this week and the second half of the week the beginning of the new moon phase will continue to cause more fish to feed during daily prime periods.

The last quarter moon occurred yesterday which means fish will be feeding during the solar noon and sunset periods primarily and the sunrise period will see some minor improvement in lakes with twelve foot of depth or greater—low dissolved oxygen levels are still a problem in all lakes during the early morning hours.

