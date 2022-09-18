The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the last quarter moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast for three days, followed by five days of a fall season weather pattern which will occur during the first half of the new moon phase. All fishing factors considered; bright sunshine will greatly improve fishing this week and the second half of the week the beginning of the new moon phase will continue to cause more fish to feed during daily prime periods.
The last quarter moon occurred yesterday which means fish will be feeding during the solar noon and sunset periods primarily and the sunrise period will see some minor improvement in lakes with twelve foot of depth or greater—low dissolved oxygen levels are still a problem in all lakes during the early morning hours.
The moon arrives at the high point today, which means the moon’s effect on fish will be strong even though the orbit apogee occurs Monday. Therefore the strength of the moon on fish this week will cause greater feeding intensity and duration during daily lunar periods. Also, the first half of the upcoming new moon week, which starts Thursday, will be better than the second half---next Monday through Wednesday.
The new moon occurs next Sunday which means the new moon week begins Thursday. This month’s new moon will produce a seven rating and if the atmospheric pressure forecast results in being true, Saturday could have a higher rating than next Sunday’s rating. A 0.15 in hg rise in pressure Friday evening through Saturday midday. Fish will be moving into shoreline feeding areas in large numbers as a result. And sunshine will be bright during this upward migration period. I predict well above-average fishing results will occur.
The weather forecast is promising greater sunshine each day this week. Mild winds from the northeast to east will produce a daily high speed of seven today, and eight to ten Monday and Tuesday. Wednesday a twelve to fourteen mph northeast wind will occur and continue through Friday. Next weekend a fifteen mph east wind will produce a fall-like weather pattern. But next week the rainy season weather pattern will return with seven mph east winds prevailing.
Over the next five days atmospheric pressure will gradually drop from a high point of 30 in hg today to 29.80 in hg Thursday evening. The pressure decline will be gradual and therefore will not cause ‘fish adjustment activity’—fish’s bodies will have enough time for swim bladders to adjust, keeping pace with the daily average pressure drop of three tenths of an inch. Friday morning through the evening pressure will rise about 0.12 in hg and from Friday evening through Saturday afternoon another 0.15 in hg rise will occur. Feeding activity will occur at above average rates during the pressure rise.
So weather conditions will improve fish feeding activity each day. First, due to greater sunshine each day, then the development of the new moon combined with greater sunshine, will produce feed ratings that should be better than advertised national solunar forecasts, throughout the Florida heartland.
Best Fishing Days: Of the next four days the best fishing days will occur when there is extended periods of bright sunshine. If the weather forecast holds true, today through Wednesday cloud-cover will increasingly diminish more each day. Today sunshine will be at fifty percent and Wednesday at twenty to thirty percent. Therefore Tuesday and Wednesday will have greater feeding activity during daily prime periods.
During the second half of the week the new moon phase begins. Thursday is the first day of the new moon phase and will have no cloud-cover and plenty of bright sunlight, which will continue through Friday and most of Saturday. And there will be an added bonus of a fast rising barometer starting Friday evening, continuing through to Saturday’s midday period. Fish will be moving up and into the shoreline shallows Friday evening which will make for some very good overhead moon fishing Saturday morning and early Saturday afternoon.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 3:01 p.m. and solar noon at 1:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 12:30 – 3:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 7:45 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:12 a.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 6:30 – 9 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the underfoot moon occurs at 8:11 p.m. and the sunset at 7:27 p.m. producing a feed rating of three to four from 6:30 – 9:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at a three rating.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.95 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open twenty inches and flowing a combined 1430 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during September to 39.25’ and 38.50’.Currently the max level is 38.75’ and the min 38.25’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com