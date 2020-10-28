The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last half of the last week of October gives anglers a weak full moon phase, and weather forecast predicting bright hot sunny days with few clouds and clear nighttime skies and a bright shining full moon.
The full moon occurs Saturday and the moon arrives furthest from earth on Friday—lunar apogee. Therefore the moon’s influence will be weak on creating feeding migration participation—concentrations of feeding fish will be few if any. However there’s an exception due to the arrival of a high pressure system Friday evening and Saturday morning, which will force fish to move en masse during the moonrise, overhead and underfoot lunar periods.
The midday underfoot moon period will not be as good due to a bright shining nighttime full moon twelve hours before, but since fish tend to feed in twelve hour cycles daily, it will still be the major feeding period of the day, albeit a weak one at a five to six rating by the weekend.
The wind forecast is ideal over the next four days, with speeds in the ideal speed range of eight to twelve mph. Friday a wind direction change occurs with the arrival of a high pressure front. Rain is forecasted for the morning hours as a weak north wind occurs Friday, but Saturday a twelve mph north to northeast wind prevails. Sunday the northeasterly wind subsides to five to seven mph.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through Sunday above-average fishing results will occur as a weak full moon shines brightly each night. There will be a good midnight period feeding bite. And a fair to good midday feeding bite.
There will be a high pressure system entering the state starting in the evening on Friday, which will climb 0.20 In Hg by midday Saturday. This will be a very fast pressure rise which will absolutely force fish to adjust upward significantly, into shoreline feeding areas Friday during the sunset and moonrise period and all morning and midday on Saturday.
Whenever there’s a 0.20 In Hg pressure rise, during a short twelve hour period, you can bet everything you’ve got on fish feeding as they adjust upward. I’ve experienced my best fishing results when this occurs. The feed ratings could end up being a 10-rating if the weather forecast is accurate for Friday evening and Saturday morning to early afternoon.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:17 a.m. and solar noon at 1:09 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and increases in rating to a 6-7 rating by the weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 5:31 p.m. and the sunset at 6:44 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and increases in rating to 6 by the weekend.
Note for early morning anglers. Since water temperatures are still too hot, oxygen rates within shoreline vegetative areas will be too low for fish to eat normally. However at depths of eight to eighteen feet within deep grass beds some feeding activity could be occurring during the moonset and sunrise period. Shallow lakes offer very little if any areas with enough depth to sustain adequate oxygen until surface temperatures are eighty-two degrees or less.
With a bright shining weak full moon, there will be an overhead moon feeding migration. The moon is overhead today at 11:37 p.m. without cloud-cover. Therefore from 10 p.m. – 1 a.m. a feed rating of 3-4 will occur today. By the weekend a rating of 4-5 will occur from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: October 28- November 3, weak full moon, 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 24 inches, flowing a combined 1800 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos from customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com