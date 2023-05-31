The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last day of May and the beginning of June gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy very good fishing today through Tuesday.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today we are three days away from the full moon and five days from the lunar low and six days from the lunar orbit perigee. Which means the first half of the full moon phase, which starts today, will be better than the second half of the full moon week. Saturday when the full moon occurs, will produce an eight rating during the midday hours when the moon is underfoot. The normal daily prime period feed rating for this time of year is already at a seven rating and the weak full moon influence will only improve the prime period by one feed rating number.
Weather Factors: Today heavy cloud-cover will cause fish to be away from cover and also diminish the nighttime feeding rate when the moon is overhead. Therefore twelve hours later when the moon is underfoot, there will be a noticeable increase in the numbers of feeding fish, and thus a longer duration of feeding activity
Cloud-cover will continue to dominate into Saturday, however Saturday night the full moon will shine brightly which will mean that Sunday’s midday period will have less hungry fish feeding. Feeding duration will also diminish somewhat. Sunday through next Wednesday cloud-cover will not be a factor causing fish to remain tight to protective cover.
A rainy season weather pattern arrives today and will continue for the next six days. A strong east wind will produce fifteen mph speeds today but Thursday and Friday an ideal east with speeds of ten mph will produce ideal fishing conditions except for predominate cloud-cover. Open water fishing will most likely be more productive than flipping and pitching up tight to cover.
Saturday an ideal north wind will produce speeds in the ten mph range and Sunday a fifteen mph north wind will clear-out the clouds and bright sunlight will prevail. Rainfall is forecasted to be minimal with sporadic thunderstorm activity in some areas. Monday will produce a strong north wind but will give way to a west wind and bright sunshine for Tuesday.
Atmospheric pressure change will be a factor Friday as pressure drops a little more than 0.10 in hg. Fish will move deeper and out from shallow feeding areas. And Sunday afternoon through Monday pressure will rise, again just enough to cause some fish adjustment activity upward and back into shoreline shallow.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 10:25 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of seven from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and improve in feed rating by a half number every two days.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:58 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from 4-6 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
A second minor period occurs today when the moonset occurs at 3:56 a.m. and produces a feed rating of five from 3-6 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty-two minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A third minor period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 10:47 p.m. and produces a feed rating of five from 9:30-11:45 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Friday through Sunday the full moon will produce very good fishing during the underfoot moon period. Friday and Sunday evening through Saturday pressure change will help to increase numbers of feeding fish, as adjustment activity increases.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: The heavier the nighttime cloud-cover is during a full moon phase, the less nighttime feeders there are. And this is good news for daytime underfoot moon anglers, because all the fish which were unsuccessful in feeding during the full moon, will attempt to feed again during the next day’s prime period, which is the underfoot moon.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators should be considered extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiast are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, Provide the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map which shows the hot spots.. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
