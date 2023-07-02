The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of July gives the Florida freshwater anglers a fairly strong full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good full moon fishing over the next three days.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: The moon arrives at the lunar low position today and becomes full on Monday night, and the lunar orbit perigee occurs 34 hours and 48 minutes later, missing ‘Super’ status by 10 hours and 48 minutes. Therefore, this month’s full moon will produce a few feed-rating point less than it would have if the lunar high occurred instead of the lunar low. Next month there will be two super full moons, the first one on August 1, and the second on the 31.
Weather Factors: Because the weather computer algorithms have not predicted accurately the Florida rainy season over the past two weeks, I am tempted to just generalize this week’s weather factor segment. Ok, I’ve accepted the temptation.
There will be some sunny days, which will cause fish to move closer to cover and feed due to adequate photosynthesis rates. And, there will be cloudy overcast days with thunderstorm activity which will cause fish to move away from cover and not feed, unless they have deep water vegetation areas of 12 feet or more.
Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor no matter if there is bright sunlight or cloud cover with thunderstorms. And the daily wind speed will be less than perfect, with a daily high speed in the 6-mph range. The wind direction will be out of the east to southeast with the exception of next weekend when it will come from the south.
And for what it’s worth, weather.com and wunderground.com both predict rainy season conditions Monday through next Monday with heavy cloud-cover occurring Tuesday through Saturday.
And remember, during a full moon phase, the more cloud cover there is during the night, the more fish will feed 12 hours later. And the reverse weather condition will cause less fish to feed during the underfoot moon which occurs during the solar noon period.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:43 p.m. and solar noon at 1:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven or slightly better on sunny days, from 12-3 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 66 minutes and will remain at the same feed rating until Tuesday when it begins to diminish daily by one number. Thursday a feed rating of five will occur from 3:30-6:30 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:06 p.m. and the sunset at 8:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 7-9:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 63 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until the second half of the week when the feed rating drops to a three to four rating.
A second minor period occurs today when the moonset happens at 5:19 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:34 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 5-7:30 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 65 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. During the second half of the week this period will happen during the mid to late morning hours and produce a five or slightly better rating.
A third minor period occurs today when the moon is overhead at 12:11 a.m. producing a feed rating of four if there is cloud cover and a five rating it the moon shine brightly. The feeding period occurs today from 11 p.m.-1:30 a.m. and the overhead full moon occurs later daily by 65 minutes.
Best Fishing Days of Week: The full moon today through Tuesday will produce the second best fishing period of the month. Over the next three days, a daily high feed rating of seven will occur during the underfoot solar noon period. The more sunshine there is the better the fishing will be. And if the full moon shines brightly, nighttime top-water fishing should be very good when the full moon is directly overhead.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 2-5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-Aug. 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sept. 2 super full moon, 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: The more the full moon is blocked by cloud-cover, the more fish will feed 12 hours later when the moon is underfoot. Fish feed during the nighttime of a full moon phase because of the moonlight enabling them to achieve a higher feeding success-rate. So the more full moon light there is, the more fish will not feed 12 hours later. And it should be noted that digestion rates are at an annual low rate due to oxygen rates being lower than the annual average. This is true in all lakes, deep and shallow but especially the shallow lakes.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively mating which means gators are extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they are usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you cannot visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: If you’d like help finding bass on any lake email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line, Provide the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I will give you a return email with your requested guide information and a bathymetric map, which shows the hot spots. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or FloridaBassFishing Forecast.com.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level with four S68 gates closed. The rainy season lake management schedule high level is 38.25’ and the low is 37.5’, which is the lower level used if an extreme weather event occurs. The reason for the nine-inch buffer is that the lake rises six times faster than it can be lowered during extreme rainfall.
HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat are available. However for the past six years I’ve focused on providing advanced gun training and use-of-force law and will schedule a bass fishing experience for you if I can. I am committed to Bass Angling and will continue to provide this article and publish it in Sunday’s edition and on the Fishing Forecast webpage. However, if operating a firearm legally, safely and effectively is a concern to you, give me a call.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. He can be reached at by email at DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com or call 863-381-8474.