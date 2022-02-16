The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of February gives the Florida freshwater angler the second half of a fairly strong full moon phase and the warmer days of a typical winter weather pattern. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy a gradual but steady improvement in fish feeding activity over the next three days but will have to endure fifteen mph wind.
The full moon occurs tonight in skies which very little cloud-cover. This is good news for the full moon nighttime angler, but no so good news for the daytime midday angler. The more the moon shines brightly, the more fish successfully feed. And conversely, the more fish do ‘not’ feed twelve hours later during the midday underfoot moon period.
Not even so, the underfoot period occurring during the solar noon period will still produce more active feeders than during the nighttime full moon. And any nighttime cloud-cover will benefit the midday bite. For once, perhaps the weather forecasters could get the nighttime cloud prediction wrong for the next three days. Last night the almost-full moon was blocked out when it was directly overhead so the midday bite today will be better because of last night’s cloud-cover.
If the weather forecast turns-out to be correct, there will be more cloud-cover during the daytime than the nighttime. But not enough cloud-cover to cause fish to remain away from cover for very long. Sunshine will prevail enough to cause fish to remain close to protective cover which is good news for most anglers who prefer to throw their baits to a target of some kind.
The wind forecast will be challenging over the next two days. A strong east wind will reach speeds in the fifteen mph range today. Thursday my favorite wind direction will occur as a fifteen mph south wind drops the barometer enough to adjust-move fish deeper as a result. Friday a twelve mph wind will blow from the west but start from the south early in the morning. When the wind changes direction is when a pre-front bit will occur. Saturday a mild north wind will drop temperatures ten degrees and Sunday an east wind will reach speeds in the thirteen mph range.
It should be noted that barometric pressure will be dropping over the next three days; about 0.12 in hg each day. Therefore there will be enough pressure drop to cause fish to move a little deeper each afternoon and all night tonight. Thursday the greatest pressure decline occurs so be prepared to fish the deeper vegetation and open water migration routes which lead to deeper cover. This weekend pressure moves upward which will cause fish to return to shoreline feed areas.
Best Fishing Days: The next three days the full moon will create better than average fishing. And the best of those three days I believe will be Thursday when a southern wind occurs. All three days will have high winds and a fall barometer, which will cause fish to adjust downward. Friday will also be a pre-front day. So a full moon today, a southern wind tomorrow, and a pre-front condition Friday, means you’ll have to fish all three days to figure which day turn-out to be the best fishing day. I know this suggestion will be tough to endure, but I have faith you can handle it.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:49 p.m. and solar noon at 12:39 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 1 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at a seven rating until the weekend. Saturday and Sunday a rating of five will occur from 2-5 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 6:26 p.m. and the sunset at 6:18 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5-7:30 p.m. Daily this period starts later by one hour and drops to a three to four rating by Friday.
The second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset happens at 7:16 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:02 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period starts later by thirty-five minutes and remains at a five rating through the weekend.
The third minor fishing period occurs when the moon is overhead at 12:26 a.m. tonight. A rating of four to five will occur from 11 p.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period starts later by forty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Friday night when the rating drops to three from 1-3 a.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 16-19 full moon. February 28 – March 4, new moon, 15-20 full moon, March 29 – April 4 new moon, 13-19 full moon, April 27 – May 3 new moon. 12-17 full moon, May 27- June 2 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the minimum low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
