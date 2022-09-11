The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy very good fishing during the underfoot moon today and Monday. There should be just enough wind and sunshine to trigger good feeding activity for the first three to four hours of the afternoon.

The full moon occurred yesterday and very little cloud-cover occurred which means greater feeding success for any fish hungry last night. Therefore anglers can expect a few less feeders today during the underfoot period in the early afternoon hours. However, bright sunshine and just enough wind should create conditions favorable for fish who will be moving deeper to adjust to a falling barometer over the next thirty hours.

