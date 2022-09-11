The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of the full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will enjoy very good fishing during the underfoot moon today and Monday. There should be just enough wind and sunshine to trigger good feeding activity for the first three to four hours of the afternoon.
The full moon occurred yesterday and very little cloud-cover occurred which means greater feeding success for any fish hungry last night. Therefore anglers can expect a few less feeders today during the underfoot period in the early afternoon hours. However, bright sunshine and just enough wind should create conditions favorable for fish who will be moving deeper to adjust to a falling barometer over the next thirty hours.
A week from today the moon’s position will be at the high point and will cause the greater amount of solar interference with solar energy which enters the earth’s atmosphere. And since fish and wildlife ‘adjustment activity’ increases when solar energy fluctuates at greater rates, the need-to-feed factor increase as a result. Anglers can expect fish to be feeding at a five to six rating during the daily prime periods over the next fourteen days.
Today will have the least cloud-cover during the day and night of the next four days. And looking ahead to the second half of the week, if the forecast turns-out to be correct, heavy clouds and overcast conditions will prevail day and night. Daily rainfall total are forecasted to be double from what they will be over the next four days.
The wind forecast predicts a top wind speed of the day to be in the six to seven mph range. Daily the wind direction changes; today from the south, out of the west for Monday and Tuesday and from the east on Wednesday. Other than the atmospheric pressure change occurring today and Monday, pressure will not be a factor Tuesday through the end of the week.
This time of year I have had great success slow rolling a variety of spinner and chatter baits along open water grass beds that have depths of twelve to eighteen feet. And when I say, “slow rolling’ I mean a full crank of the reel handle every two seconds. The blades are literally flopping over twice every foot during the retrieve.
Invariably, the bait will meet some resistance as it is pulled through the grass. If the level of resistance is enough to start to bend the rod tip, I cease reeling and instead point the rod straight where the bait is, dropping my arms straight down so the rod tip is just above the surface of the water with my arms extended outward. From this position I pull the rod straight back, towing the bait forward slowly. Note that the rod is in the hookset position. If the bait feels unnaturally too heavy, I set the hook.
I have caught some double digit bass using this technique over the years during the months of August through October. The big bass prefer the cooler depths which have higher oxygen rates. Digestion occurs normally in the deeper vegetation. And a slow moving bait is exactly what they wait for. But remember, the bigger the bass, the more you will ‘not’ feel the strike. In fact, I would not call what a big fish does when it takes the bait, a strike, but rather a ‘tasting of the offering’. So the slightest ‘heavy feeling’ set the hook with authority. The downside of using this technique is you’ll have to occasionally fight a very angry soft shell turtle.
Best Fishing Days: Today is the day after the full moon and barometric pressure will be dropping today through Monday evening. Pressure will drop from 30.10 to 29.9 in hg thirty hours. Fish will be on the move to deeper feeding grounds as they adjust to a rare change in pressure. This time of year, the deeper fish go, the better the oxygen level, which means the better their digestion system works. Anglers can expect fish to be feeding closer to normal rates as a result. So today and Monday will be the best fishing days of this week.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:34 p.m. and solar noon at 1:21 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 12:30-3:30 p.m. The underfoot moon occurs later daily by one hour and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a rating of four occurs from 4-6 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 2:06 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 1-3 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by fifty minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Wednesday a feed rating of two will occur from 3:30-5:30 a.m.
A second minor fishing period occurs today when the moonset happens at 9:17 a.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 8-10 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by one hour and remains at a four rating Monday through Wednesday.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 11-13 last three days of full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon, November 5-10 weak full moon, 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.42 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’.Currently the max is 38.25’ and the min 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
