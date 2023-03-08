The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a medium strength full moon and a fairly good weather forecast which will produce plenty of fish adjustment activity daily. All fishing factors considered, anglers won’t have to deal with extreme wind speeds but there will be a few days of fifteen mph winds. Other than that ideal conditions and a pre-front day on Friday will give anglers above-average catch rates.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.

Recommended for you