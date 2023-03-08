The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the first week of March gives the Florida freshwater anglers the second half of a medium strength full moon and a fairly good weather forecast which will produce plenty of fish adjustment activity daily. All fishing factors considered, anglers won’t have to deal with extreme wind speeds but there will be a few days of fifteen mph winds. Other than that ideal conditions and a pre-front day on Friday will give anglers above-average catch rates.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Last night the moon become full as it moves out from the center of the solar energy path---one week from lunar low position and the lunar orbit is five days away from apogee—furthest obit point from earth. In other words, the moon effect on fish and wildlife is about half its twenty-eight day potential
Weather Factors: The high wind days; today a fifteen mph east wind, Saturday a thirteen mph west wind and Monday a fifteen mph west wind. The ideal wind days; Thursday a twelve mph east wind, Friday and Sunday an eight mph south wind, and Tuesday a twelve mph west wind.
Sunshine will prevail every day but Monday when rainfall and a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio occurs. Atmospheric pressure will not be a factor except for Friday when pressure will begin a 0.22 in hg drop over a thirty hour period. Fish will be adjusting downward Friday from 10 a.m. through Saturday 4 p.m. And the nighttime skies will be clear which means the full moon bite will be very good. The midday bite will suffer a little, but will still be the better fishing period of the day.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 1:33 p.m. and solar noon at 12:35 p.m. producing a feed rating of seven from 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and decreases in feed rating by one number. Friday a feed rating of five will occur from 2-4 p.m.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 1:13 a.m. and will producing a feed rating of five from 11:45 p.m.-2:45 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty minutes and decreases in feed rating to a three by Friday.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonset happens at 7:43 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:43 a.m. producing a feed rating of five from 6-9 a.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A third minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 7:29 p.m. and the sunset at 6:30 p.m. producing a feed rating of five from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-five minutes and decreases in feed rating to three to four by Friday.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Today through Friday the full moon will produce above average feed ratings. And Friday midday through Saturday afternoon pre-front conditions will occur, mostly on Friday. A feed rating of one number above the average will occur.
Prime Monthly Periods: March 8-10 full moon, 18-24, strong new moon, April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon,
Florida Fishing Facts: Generally the Florida Largemouth Bass over five pounds feed next the end of the feeding activity period. The females choose to feed after the smaller bait fish and all members of the food-chain successfully feed. A bait fish with a full stomach produces a heavier vibration than it would otherwise and tends to move just a little slower as it remains tight to protective cover within the feeding area. It is in these protective areas that the females wait to ambush the successful feeders, which in most cases happens mid to the end of the feeding period.
It should be noted that the Florida largemouth males only grow to a maximum length of about sixteen inches no matter how old they get. So when you catch a bass over four pounds it’s a female, no matter who says otherwise. If you have heard, (as I have heard many times) that a bass over four pounds is a male because it had no eggs in it during the months of November through March, it’s not because it is a male, but because that female already dropped all of its eggs or had not produced eggs yet.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators have come out of their winter dormant season due to early warm weather patterns. Gators are aggressively feeding as a result. Gators over seven feet in length should be considered dangerous to humans and pets, especially children and smaller pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. Alligator mating season typically begins in April, however extended warm periods over the past three weeks has caused an early start in the courting process. This will cause an aggressive behavior, therefore large gators will defend territories. A gator forced from an area by a larger male, could migrate to a pool, canal, pond, stream, river, or small lake, which usually doesn’t have gators. So expect them to be where they’re usually not.
Before you go to the edge of any body of water, please scan the area for gators. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if there are gators present, ‘assume one is there any way until proven otherwise.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see someone feeding gators call 911, It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence for violators. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans. Take a video of the event if possible and report them to the local authorities. You could be saving your life or someone else’s life.
Fishing Hot Spots: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing ‘fishing hot spots’ I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Hot Spots” in the subject line and the lake you want information on. I’ll give you a return email with one or more hot spots. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake.
Istokpoga News: Yesterday’s information from Istokpoga.info: The lake level is at 39.33 feet above sea level. The S68 spillway: Four gates are closed. Current maximum-minimum levels: 39.50’ and 38.50’ feet above sea level, respectively. Note: the minimum level will be lowered gradually to 38.25’ by March 15 and the maximum level remains at 39.50’ until April. For complete information click on the links provided at Istokpoga.info.
HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat available. Seventy-two lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information offered at no cost. And this article is published twice weekly on the Fishing Forecast page. .
Dave Douglass is an artificial bait only, bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-two lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services on customer’s boat only. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com – The double “S” is not a typo.