The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second full week of January gives anglers the end of the full moon phase and a spring season type weather forecast which will produce above average fish feeding activity.
The full moon occurred Friday night and Saturday night there was no cloud-cover, so during the midday hours today there will be less feeding fish participating in the midday feeding migration. However, Monday morning high pressure will trigger very good feeding activity along shoreline feeding areas.
The wind forecast for this week looks very good. A perfect fishing wind out of the southeast will produce speeds in the five to ten mph range until Thursday when a minor cold front enters the state from the northwest. Next weekend extended weather forecast is predicting the start of a winter season conditions as a high pressure cold front arrives.
Water temperatures have entered the lower end of the ideal feeding range with a daily high surface temperature in the upper sixty to lower seventy degree range by the time the moon is underfoot. In shallow lakes the bass spawn will slow or stop while in the deeper lakes it should continue. The bass spawn activity will resume during the new moon phase which occurs Jan. 22-27.
If you have not already discovered, your retrieve speed is too fast. If you think you’re going slow, slow down. For bass it’s best to select a fat heavy action bait, which produce plenty of vibration when barely moving. Short and fat with rattles produces strikes. Or, a big heavy jig with a large trailer also works very well during the winter months…or for any month, truth be told.
Best Fishing Days: Today and Monday will produce above average fishing results. Today the midday to early afternoon hours will be fairly good but the bright moon Saturday night will diminish the daytime activity. However, Monday morning during the moonset period atmospheric pressure will be peaking after a 0.12 In Hg spike over the previous 12 hours, which will trigger above average feeding activity in the shallows.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:29 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 12:35 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 6-7 from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. The longer than average feeding period of 3.5 hours is due to the lunar orbit perigee occurring Monday which will cause larger concentrations of feeding fish which translates into a longer feeding duration.
Also, it should be noted that atmospheric pressure spikes to its highest point during the hour before solar noon which will trigger fish adjustment activity. Daily this period moves later by an hour and decreases in feed rating by a full number, and settles at a 3-4 rating by the midweek.
The Minor Fishing Periods: The moonset occurs at 8:56 a.m. today and the sunrise at 7:18 a.m. which will cause a feed rating of 5 from 7-9 a.m. As noted in the “Best Fishing Days’ segment, Monday morning pressure will be finishing a significant spike increase which will cause great fishing from sunrise to 10:30 a.m.
The second minor period occurs during the sunset and moonrise which occurs at 8:03 p.m. today. A feed rating of 5 occurs from 6:30-8:30 p.m. and Monday night above average pressure rise during the moonrise will increase the rating even higher from 7-9:30 p.m. For the remainder of the week however I don’t expect much from the moonrise period; a 2-3 rating at best. Daily this period moves later by an hour.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 21-27 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content consisting of updated fishing information to help you put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts appropriate to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com