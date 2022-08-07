The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of a full moon and a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing during the second half of this week.
The full moon occurs Thursday and the lunar orbit perigee occurs over thirty-two hours before, but the moon moves out of the solar energy path Monday, which means the lunar effect will be weak for the next ten days. Therefore this month’s full moon albeit fairly close to the lunar perigee, will only produce a six to seven rating at best. But compared to the first half of this week, the feed rating will be twice as good Wednesday through Friday.
The weather forecast will be a typical rainy season pattern, however Thursday atmospheric pressure will drop enough to cause fish adjustment activity to be well above the rainy season average. If the pressure drops as predicted, fish will be feeding better than the advertised six to seven rating during the underfoot period on Thursday.
Cloud-cover will be a factor this week. Again, if the forecast turns-out to be correct, at least a fifty-fifty sun-to-cloud ratio will be slowing down oxygen production during the day but blocking the light of the full moon at night. The more the full moon is dominated by clouds, the more fish will need to feed twelve hours later. Hopefully the sun will burn off the cloud-cover at a greater rate than forecasted.
The wind forecast for the first half of the week will give anglers a ten to twelve mph east wind. Thursday through next weekend a mild southerly wind will occur and produce a daily high speed of six mph. With the predicted nine-six degree temperatures, the lack of wind will make for some tough fishing conditions. Plan accordingly.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday through Friday a full moon that occurs thirty-two hours and twenty minutes after the orbit perigee will produce a six to seven feed rating during the midday and midnight hours. The reason the rating won’t be better will be due to the moon being at the low point—out of the solar energy path, which occurs Monday.
The Major Fishing Periods: Today the moon is underfoot at 9:04 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of three from 8-10 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by one hour and will increases in feed rating by one number. Thursday’s full moon will produce an underfoot period with a six to seven rating from 12-3 p.m. Depending on Wednesday night’s cloud-cover the rating could be better; the more clouds the better the midday bite.
The second major fishing period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 4:17 p.m. producing a feed rating of three from 3-6 p.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by seventy minutes and will have a feed rating that improves by one number. Thursday the moonrise occurs at 8:19 p.m. and the sunset at 8:07 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 7-9:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the overhead moon occurs at 9:34 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of two from 8-11 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by one hour with a feed rating that improves by one number. Thursday’s full moon will be overhead at 12:48 a.m. and produce a feed rating of six from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m.
Fishing Safety News: Lightning strikes are a major threat. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Make sure bilge pumps are working.
Prime Monthly Periods: August 9-14 full moon, 24-29, new moon, September 7-13 full moon, 22-27 new moon, October 6-12 full moon, 22-27 new moon.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.10 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. All lakes with flood control structures are currently at their annual low levels due to hurricane season, which lasts through September. Istokpoga is now twenty inches below the annual high mark of 39.50’.
Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels will be raised during August to 38.50’ and 38.25’.Currently the max is 38.25’ and the min 37.75’. The six-inch lake elevation-buffer is required due to the lake characteristic of filling six times faster than water can be released during extreme rain events. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage. .
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
