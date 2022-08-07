The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of August gives the Florida freshwater anglers the week of a full moon and a rainy season weather pattern. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good fishing during the second half of this week.

The full moon occurs Thursday and the lunar orbit perigee occurs over thirty-two hours before, but the moon moves out of the solar energy path Monday, which means the lunar effect will be weak for the next ten days. Therefore this month’s full moon albeit fairly close to the lunar perigee, will only produce a six to seven rating at best. But compared to the first half of this week, the feed rating will be twice as good Wednesday through Friday.

