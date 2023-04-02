The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a very good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a waxing full moon, which will occur Thursday and almost ideal weather conditions, which will cause fish to feed at above-average rates during prime daily periods. A great week to go fishing, day or night.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.

