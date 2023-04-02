The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the first week of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers the full moon phase and a very good weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy a waxing full moon, which will occur Thursday and almost ideal weather conditions, which will cause fish to feed at above-average rates during prime daily periods. A great week to go fishing, day or night.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today we are five days from the full moon and seven days away from the lunar high and seven days away from the lunar low positions. This month’s full moon will be at half strength therefore, so instead of an eight to nine feed rating a seven rating will occur on Thursday.
Weather Factors: For the first half of the week every fishing factor will be ideal; a 50-50 sun-to-cloud ratio, ideal wind speeds and daily direction changes, and just enough pressure change to cause some fish adjustment activity every day — barely enough pressure change so the adjustment activity will occur but not by much, nevertheless, some is better than none.
The second half of the week will only differ from the first half in wind speeds. A daily high speed of 13 mph is forecasted and there won’t be a daily direction change. Wednesday through Friday an east southeast wind will reach its high speed by midmorning.
Saturday an east wind with speeds in the eight mph range will occur as pre-front conditions develop. Next Sunday wind will come out of the south, pressure will drop significantly, causing fish to adjust downward, and wind speeds will be ideal at eight to 10 mph. Some rain and heavy cloud cover will occur.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 11:07 a.m. and solar noon at 1:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Daily, the underfoot moon occurs later by 42 minutes and remains at the same rating until Tuesday when a half point increase in feed rating occurs daily and tops-out Thursday. Friday through the weekend, the feed rating drops daily by one point.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 4:47 p.m. and produces a feed rating of four from 4-6 p.m. Daily, the moonrise occurs later by 55 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Tuesday when the feed rating increases by a half number daily. Thursday a feed rating of five or slightly better occurs from 7-9:30 p.m. Friday through the weekend, the feed rating declines by a half number.
A second minor solar lunar period happens when the moonset occurs at 5:31 a.m. producing a feed rating of four from 4:30-6:30 a.m. Daily, the moonset occurs later by 30 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Tuesday when the feed rating improves by a half number. Thursday a feed rating of five or slightly better occurs from 6:30-8:30 a.m. Friday through the weekend, the feed rating declines by a half number daily.
A third minor solar lunar period happens today when the moon is overhead at 11:28 p.m. producing a feed rating of four from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Daily, the overhead moon occurs later by 40 minutes and improves in feed rating by a half number. Thursday, a feed rating of six will occur from 12-3 a.m. Friday through the weekend, the feed rating declines by a half number daily.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Wednesday through Friday the full moon will have 50% cloud cover blocking much of its light. Therefore the midday underfoot moon period will benefit. All three days from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. the majority of the fish populations will feed. A feed rating of seven will occur and fish will be moving from protective cover to open water to feed due to the sun-to-cloud factor.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 2-8, full moon; 16-22, new moon; May 2-8, full moon; 16-22, new moon; May 31-June 6, weak full moon; 14-20, strong new moon; June 30-July 5, full moon, and 14-19, strong new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During full moon phases, cloud-cover can play a significant role in diminishing feed ratings. For instance when heavy nighttime cloud cover occurs, the nighttime feed rating will drop three or more points and the midday underfoot period gains two or three points, And conversely when there is no cloud cover to block out the moon’s light, the midday underfoot period feed rating drops half of its rating.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and mating, which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season, gators migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from all water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I've used repeatedly since 2006.
HighlandsBassAngler.com
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on twenty-two lakes throughout central Florida.