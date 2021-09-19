The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of September gives the Florida freshwater anglers a weak full moon phase and a rainy season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy above-average midday fishing which will benefit from significant nighttime cloud-cover, enough to block-out the light of the full moon.
The full moon occurs Monday night but due to the moon being away from the solar energy path to earth as well as orbiting away from earth, the rate of solar interference will be low and thus the weak effect on fish and wildlife feeding activity. And if the weather forecast is correct, cloud-cover will block much of the moonlight tonight through Tuesday night. If this happens, midday fishing will improve and midnight fishing success will diminish.
The weather forecast predicts a slight cooling trend which is typical for the beginning of the fall season, which starts Wednesday. The rainy season weather pattern will continue but with a northern wind pattern instead of a southern wind pattern. Today through Tuesday an east wind will reach speeds in the six to eight mph range. Wednesday a northern wind pattern starts with daily high speeds in the eight to ten mph range. Daytime cloud to sun ratio will be fifty-fifty. Nighttime cloud cover will be heavy, eighty-twenty ratio.
Water temperatures have recently just started to decline—not enough to allow fish to move into the shallows as a norm however. Typically, the end of October is when water temperatures drop enough to allow fish to remain in shallow shoreline feeding areas as a daily norm. But a cooler than normal fall season just might happen this year, which will be great news for anglers during the month of October. Until this occurs, if it occurs at all, we’ll all have to hunt for feeding fish at depths greater than twelve feet.
Best Fishing Days: Today through Tuesday the weak full moon will still provide enough positive effects to improve the numbers of feeding fish and a create a greater feeding duration. If the forecasted nighttime cloud-cover occurs, midday activity will be better than advertised—a six to seven rating is very possible. And of course, if the opposite occurs, midnight fishing will be better than advertised and midday fishing will be a little less than advertised.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 12:29 p.m. and solar noon at 1:19 p.m. producing a feed rating of five to six from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by forty-five minutes and improves to a feed rating of six or a little better, Monday and Tuesday from 12-3 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 7:04 p.m. and the sunset at 7:25 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 6-8:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by thirty minutes, with a feed rating improving to a solid five rating Monday and Tuesday evening.
The second minor fishing period occurs when the moon is overhead at 12:06 a.m. and midnight at 1:19 a.m. producing a feed rating of four or five from 11 p.m. – 2 a.m. Cloud-cover is forecasted to be at seventy-five percent tonight through Tuesday night, which if correct, could drop the feed rating to a three rating. And fish will feed twelve hours later during the underfoot moon as a result.
Safety Notices: Lightning is a real threat during the rainy season. The rules of dealing with lightning are, never take cover under trees, instead select vehicles and buildings. If caught in your boat on the lake, lay as low as you can and keep your motors in the water to act as grounds. Always preplan an escape route and know the time it takes to get to a place of safety from the areas you’re fishing.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 19-21 weak full moon, October 3-8, new moon, 18-22 weak full moon, November 1-6 new moon, 17-21 full moon, December 1-5 weak super new moon, 16-20 full moon.
The lake level is at 38.80 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open fifteen inches and flowing a combined 1100 cubic feet per second. The current seasonal maximum level is 38.50' and the minimum low level 38.25'. By October 15, the lake level will be at the annual high marks of 39.50' and 39.00' for a low.
