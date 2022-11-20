The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have ideal temperatures, cloudy rainy conditions and a falling barometer during the best fishing days this week.
The new moon occurs Wednesday however it will not be a strong one. The moon is headed away from the solar energy path and will reach the low solar position on Saturday. But there is some good lunar news, the lunar orbit perigee occurs Friday. So anglers can expect a seven rating Tuesday and Wednesday and almost as good of a rating for Thursday. The first half of the new moon phase will be better than the second half.
The weather forecast starts with a strong northeastern wind today. Speeds of seventeen mph will occur from the late morning hours through the sunset period and rainfall will occur today and continue over the next four days. Wind will subside a bit on Monday with a twelve mph east wind. Tuesday an eight mph east wind will provide ideal conditions for rainy day fishing. Wednesday a seven mph north wind with some light rainfall is predicted---hopefully some sunshine will occur but it’s not forecasted as of today. And Thursday the sun-to-cloud ratio improves to fifty-fifty and an ideal wind speed out of the north.
Friday and next weekend a fairly strong west wind will occur as a high pressure system enters the state. Pressure will rise sharply Friday night and continue upward all day Saturday. Next weekend anglers can expect fish to be moving upward into the shallow shoreline feeding areas again. And bright sunlight will cause fish to remain tight to protective cover next Saturday and Sunday so the flipping and pitching bite will be fairly good.
With a weak lunar influence this week, concentration of feed fishing will also be weak in numbers. Peak feeding durations will also be weak in feeding intensity. When there are fewer fish being influenced to feed at the same time, anglers will generally have to work harder and longer to achieve success.
Moving from one good fishing hole to another would be a good strategy as well. And during cloudy days, fish tend to move out and away from cover. Anglers will need to employ fan-casting techniques. And the more noise and vibration a bait produces the better. I’ll be using a custom dark one ounce spinnerbait with gold blades and my rod tip will be on the water’s surface as I use the ‘fast retrieve and pause’ method of bait presentation.
Best Fishing Days: Since the new moon will be occurring Wednesday, Tuesday through Thursday will be the best fishing days of this week. A low pressure system will drop pressure enough to cause a high level of fish adjustment activity starting Tuesday afternoon. By Wednesday afternoon pressure will have dropped 0.20 in hg. Fish therefore will be on the move downward Tuesday and Wednesday. Wind speeds will be ideal but storm activity and heavy cloud-cover will be a factor.
Florida Fishing Facts: When fish digestion is at its highest annual rate, as it is presently, fish metabolisms are also at a very high speed. Therefore the angler’s retrieve speed will need to also be at a fast speed. Fish are aggressively feeding right now and will continue this trend until water temperatures drop into the sixties. Burst of fast retrieves followed by a very brief pause, in order to allow the bait to fall deeper, will attract the hungry fish. Moving the bait rapidly from vegetation root-base to root-base also will produce strikes.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 9:27 a.m. producing a feed rating of six from 8:30-11 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and improves to a seven rating Wednesday from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 3:26 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by thirty-three minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
The second minor fishing period happens today when the underfoot moon occurs at 9:50 p.m. producing a feed rating of four or slightly better, from 8:45-10:45 p.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
A third minor fishing period happens today when the moonrise occurs at 3:20 a.m. and produces a feed rating of three to four from 2:30-4:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by one hour and will begin to improve in feed rating as it harmonizes with the sunset period starting Tuesday morning when it occurs at 5:22 a.m. A feed rating of five will occurs from 5-8 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 21-24 very weak new moon, December 5-9 weak full moon, 22-24 very weak new moon. January 4-8 medium-strength full moon, 19-23 weak super new moon, February 2-7 medium-strength full moon, 18-22 medium strength super new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Service: Now offering artificial-bait only, bass guide charters, on your boat. Includes logging hot spot GPS, custom bathymetric maps of the day’s fishing locations and customized lessons and information designed for each angler individually. To keep cost down I will guide one or two anglers, on your boat for only $175, for 4-6 hours on any Highlands County lake. Additional gas fee for lakes outside of Highlands County. Call 863-381-8474 to plan a custom-guided bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Three of four gates are open seventeen inches and flowing a combined total of 1300 cubic feet per second. Istokpoga’s current seasonal maximum-minimum levels are 39.50’ and 38.75’ respectively. The minimum level will be lowered gradually 38.50’ by December 15. For complete information click on the links provided on the webpage.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited and to include boat ramp locations and has been enlarged.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers artificial-bait bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources and information. Personalized custom bass fishing package options for the leisure fishermen or advanced-level anglers, are available.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experience on twenty-five lakes throughout central Florida: from the towns of Kissimmee to the north, to Clewiston in the south. Offers custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@ hotmail.com