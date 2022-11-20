The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the fourth week of November gives the Florida freshwater anglers the new moon phase and a typical fall season weather forecast. All fishing factors considered; anglers will have ideal temperatures, cloudy rainy conditions and a falling barometer during the best fishing days this week.

The new moon occurs Wednesday however it will not be a strong one. The moon is headed away from the solar energy path and will reach the low solar position on Saturday. But there is some good lunar news, the lunar orbit perigee occurs Friday. So anglers can expect a seven rating Tuesday and Wednesday and almost as good of a rating for Thursday. The first half of the new moon phase will be better than the second half.

