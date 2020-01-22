The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of January gives anglers the new moon phase, which started yesterday and ends Monday, and a true winter season weather forecast, starting with a twenty degree drop cold front which started yesterday.
All fishing factors considered; anglers will be challenged by the significant drop in water temperatures which will force fish to shut-down as the metabolisms slow down to near hibernation speed-levels. So you’ll be seeing signs of fish being in the shallows, but will experience very little feeding activity.
Dead-sticking your baits for several minutes can be profitable and retrieve speeds need to be mimicking a bait which is wounded and near death. I recommend a short, fat, heavy type bait which emits heavy action when moved slowly. Noise makers, rattles, are also beneficial.
The wind forecast for today will only add to the level of challenge for anglers. A northwestern wind at fifteen mph will feel like below freezing temperatures this morning. Thursday through the weekend winds will be at ideal speeds; Thursday from the east, Friday from the south and Saturday from the northwest again—another mild cold front will be arriving dropping temps ten degrees.
With water temperatures again in the ideal bass spawn range of mid-fifty to mid-sixty degree range, bass will be staging and actively spawning for the second effort of the winter season. With the extended weather forecast predicting true winter conditions through the first week of February, the next two or more weeks will be the major spawning effort of 2020.
When the bass population is fully involved with the spawning effort, bass anglers experience far greater tough days on the water. Spawning bass do not feed during the ordeal and take a few days after the effort ends to heavily feed. Since this present cold front moved into the state very slowly, the bass were and are, mid-spawn today which could mean they will heavily feed on Friday and the weekend.
Atmospheric pressure will spike significantly during the day on Saturday and top-out Sunday during the midday hours. Since the water will have already normalized in the lower sixty degree range by then, fish will not experience a stressed conditions, and will thus move into shallows Saturday and Sunday and feed despite the ten degree drop.
Best Fishing Days: Friday and Saturday will produce the best fishing results due to the new moon influence and weather factors moving fish into the shoreline feeding areas.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:46 a.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3-4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Due to the moon arriving at its lowest level of solar energy interruption today, the new moon influence will be a few points lower in rating than if the moon was arriving at its highest level of solar energy interruption. Daily this period moves later by hour and will increase in feed rating to a 5-6 by Friday and Saturday.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 4:04 p.m. and the sunset at 5:58 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 3 from 3-6:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by an hour and will increase in rating to a 4-5 Friday through Sunday evenings.
Prime Monthly Periods: January 21-27 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, February 6-12 strong full moon, 20-26 new moon, March 6-12 full moon, 21-27 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I'll be providing bonus content consisting of updated fishing information to help you put more fish on your line. Also, I'll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Tuesday 4 a.m.) One gate is open and flowing 230 cubic feet per second due to the lake being at the annual high point level. .
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com