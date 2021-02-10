The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the second week of February gives anglers a weak new moon phase and a warm winter weather forecast, with a minor cold front arriving Sunday. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy fair to good fishing results today through Friday when the effects of a weak new moon improves the solar noon and sunset periods.
Fish are still feeding primarily when the water temperature climbs to its daily high point. And since the moon is at its monthly weak position in relationship to the sun and earth, fish are feeding during the two warmer solar periods—noon and sunset, when their metabolisms reach the high speed of the day.
Anglers will enjoy the fact there are no high wind days in the five-day forecast. Ideal fishing winds primarily from the south will occur today through the weekend. The daily high speed will peak at ten mph. Bright sunlight today and Thursday will trigger the best fishing activity of the next five days. And a low pressure system will drop pressure enough to cause fish to migrate downward away from shorelines Thursday through Friday evening.
Thursday the new moon will be accompanied by enough pressure change to trigger above-average feeding activity as fish adjust to an elevated solar energy level and a rapid pressure decline starting just as the new moon occurs in harmony with solar noon. The same fishing-factor scenario will occur Thursday, but the pressure decline will be much stronger and continue into Friday evening.
If the weather forecaster gets it right, the advertised feed ratings I list below, could be higher, as positive weather-change conditions provide help to a weak new moon effect. A 6-7 rating is not out of the question if the weather forecast proves to be true.
Best Fishing Days: Wednesday through Friday (with Wednesday and Thursday being the best of the three-day period due to weather factors), will be the best fishing days of the next five days. It should be noted that fish will begin to adjust downward Thursday afternoon as atmospheric pressure starts to drop steadily over the next thirty hours. So Friday, day after the new moon, will be good for anglers who adjust for fish moving outward from shorelines and downward as the barometer drops a total of 0.20 In Hg from Thursday midday to Friday’s sunset period.
Seasonal Note: The majority of fish populations are feeding during the warmest water period of the day, especially during sunny days. And currently, the moon is furthest away from interfering with the solar energy path to earth, which means far less influence on causing the majority of the fish populations to feed at the same time.
Therefore, the current ‘weak new moon effect’ will trigger a few fish to join the fish naturally feeding during the warm water period of the day (when their metabolisms are at the daily high speed), predominately when the overhead sun and moon periods overlap, and during the sun and moon set periods overlap.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 11:52 a.m. and solar noon at 12:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5-6 from 10:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 50 minutes and remains at the same rating until the weekend when it diminishes to a 3-4 rating.
The Minor Fishing Periods: The first minor period today, occurs when the moonsets at 5:15 p.m. and the sunset at 6:13 p.m. producing a feed rating of 5 from 4-7 p.m. This period will not move later each day—will not be cueing off of the moonset but rather the sunset and warm water periods instead.
The second minor period of the day occurs when the moonrises at 6:29 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:06 a.m. A feed rating of 3-4 will occur from 6-8 a.m. due to the majority of the fish populations feeding during the warm-water high-period of the day—this minor period will produce 1-2 less rating points than the evening period.
However there will be a lunar influence, albeit a very weak one, which triggers fish to feed as the moon and sun rise periods create a low level of solar energy interruption, enough to cause some fish to adjust and feed at they experience it—‘adjustment’ always means increased levels of opportunistic feeding.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 10-14 new moon, Feb. 24-March 2 strong full moon, 10-16 new moon, 25-31 strong full moon, April 9-15 new moon, 24-30 super full moon, May 8-14 new moon, 23-29 super full moon.
Istokpoga.info News & Info: The lake level is at 39.50 feet above sea level today. The S68 spillway status as of yesterday morning: Four gates are closed. The current seasonal maximum level is 39.50’ and the low level 38.50’. Click on the South Florida Water Management and Army Corp of Engineer links for real-time lake level data and information.
Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
