The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of September gives the Florida Freshwater Angler the new moon phase and mixed weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy very good fishing this week as a fairly strong new moon phase produces plenty of hungry fish during the midday hours.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Today the moon is two days away from the lunar orbit apogee but is four days from the lunar high position within the solar energy path. Which means feed ratings during this week’s new moon phase will produce a feed rating of seven to eight Thursday when the new moon occurs. Today feed ratings will be in the five range but will improve gradually until Friday when a gradual decline begins to occur.
Weather Factors: This week we’ll have a mix of rainy season and early fall weather conditions. Two days of sunshine with no thunderstorms followed by two days of sunny mornings with afternoon thunderstorms. Wind speeds will be a factor in that there will be little to no wind today through Tuesday. Wednesday through next weekend an ideal north wind with speeds in the seven to ten mph will occur. And atmospheric pressure will not be a factor.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 10:18 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of five or slightly better from 9-11:30 a.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 47 minutes and increases in feed rating by a half number. Thursday the new moon will occur along with solar noon producing a feed rating of seven to eight from 12-3 p.m. Friday through next weekend the early to midafternoon period will produce a feed rating of six and a half.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonset occurs at 5:26 p.m. producing a feed rating of four to five from 4:30-6:30 p.m. Daily the moonset occurs later by 37 minutes and improves slightly, about a half number every two days. The second half of the week the moonset will begin to improve the sunset period bite. Friday and next weekend sunset fishing will be fairly good.
A second minor period occurs today when the moonrise happens at 3:03 a.m. To be clear, any feeding activity today through Tuesday won’t have a feed rating above three, however Wednesday through next weekend the moonrise and the sunrise will produce a five to six rating and perhaps slightly better on Thursday and Friday.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Wednesday through Friday the new moon will improve feed ratings, topping out at an eight rating during the solar noon period on Thursday. Wednesday and Friday will produce seven feed ratings and next weekend early afternoon fishing will be very good.
Prime Monthly Periods: September 11-16 new moon, 26-October 1 full moon, 11-16 weak new moon, 25-31 full moon, November 11-14 weak new moon, 24-29 full moon, December 10-13 weak new moon, 23-29 full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: During the Florida summer, the best place to catch fish and especially bass, is in grass beds, tree-piles and fish attractors at depths of 12-18 feet.
Fishing Safety Notice: Lightning is a major threat so it is best to have a planned escape strategy and know the time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible.
Lake Istokpoga News: Today’s lake level is at 38.70 feet above sea level with three of four S68 gates open six inches and flowing a combined 620 cubic feet per second. The lake level schedule thresholds are: high 38.50’ and low 38.25’. From September through the middle of October, both the high and low levels will be raised gradually to 39.50’ and 39’ respectively. Lake management links from USACE and SFWMD websites are provided at HighlandsBassAngler.com isthp.pdf (army.mil) and Site Status Reports (sfwmd.gov)
