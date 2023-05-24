The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the last full week of May gives the Florida Freshwater Anglers a mix of rainy season and spring-like weather conditions and the arrival of the first quarter moon. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy good early morning and late afternoon fishing over the next five to six days.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your fishing trips over the next seven to ten days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Yesterday the moon arrived directly within the solar energy path and on Thursday will arrive at orbit apogee and the first quarter moon occurs Saturday. Which means better-than-average fishing will occur during the midafternoon and the earl, early morning hours for the second half of the week.
Weather Factors: A rainy season weather pattern has arrived and is forecasted to continue until Sunday through Tuesday when spring-like weather will return for those three days. Wind speeds will ideal out of the north today through Saturday and from the northeast to east Sunday through next Wednesday. It’s rare to experience seven or more days with wind speeds just under ten mph for a daily high.
The sun-to-cloud ratio will be fifty-fifty except for Saturday and Sunday. Atmospheric pressure change will not be a factor. Starting Thursday evening pressure will be on the rise for three days but only 0.07 in hg upward change will occur each day, which is a slow enough rise for fish to adjust at the depth they currently hold at. Fish therefore will remain holding in the shoreline feeding areas with very little movement if any to the outside deeper areas of shoreline vegetation.
Major Solar-Lunar Periods: Today the moon is overhead at 5:46 p.m. and will produce a feed rating of six to seven from 4:30-6 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by forty-five minutes and will remain at the same rating.
A second major period occurs today when the sunrise happens at 6:32 a.m. and when the moon is underfoot at 5:22 a.m. producing a feed rating of six to seven from 5-8 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by fifty minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Minor Solar Lunar Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:35 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of five from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by fifty-five minutes and remains at the same feed rating.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Of the next five days Friday through Sunday the first quarter moon will produce larger feeding migration and durations of feeding activity during the sunrise and sunset periods. A seven and a half rating for the morning period and a six and a half rating for the evening period.
Prime Monthly Periods: May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon, July 29-August 3, super full moon, 13-18 new moon, Aug. 28-Sep. 2 super full moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: When daily high temperatures average in the upper eighties and lower nineties, water temperatures rise into the lower eighty degree range and subsequently dissolved oxygen levels begin to drop enough to slow fish metabolisms, which slows digestion speeds. Anglers will experience better catch rates therefore during the early morning hours when oxygen rates are ideal for digestion.
Towards the end of the month of June however, even the early morning hours will have warm enough water to cause a reduction in dissolved oxygen. When you see surface water temperatures in the lower eighties in the morning you should know that feeding fish will be holding at greater depths---cooler temp zone; where eighty degree temps or less enable normal digestion rates.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are mating which means they’re extremely dangerous. Gators are migrating to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lakes and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Lightning strikes during rainy season weather are a major threat to anglers. Every year anglers and outdoor enthusiasts are killed or severely injured by lightning. Anglers should plan an escape strategy. Know how much time it takes to get to a tow vehicle or building. Trees are “not a refuge’ but in fact a place of death, don’t take cover under them. It is better to lay flat on the open ground than to take refuge under a tree. If caught on the boat, leave the motors in the water and lay as low as possible. Makes sure bilge pumps are working.
