The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of March and the beginning of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong first quarter moon phase and an ideal weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy very good sunset and sunrise fishing this week.
Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.
Solar-Lunar Factors: Tuesday the moon arrives directly within the solar energy path — lunar high, and also arrives at the first quarter phase three days from its orbit apogee. Which means simply that instead of a weak lunar influence during the sunset and sunrise periods, there will be a fairly strong lunar influence. Instead of a 5 rating, a 6 and perhaps a 7 rating will occur Monday through Wednesday both solar periods.
Weather Factors: For the next four days wind speeds will be ideal with a high speed daily of about 10 mph – from the south today and Monday, west on Tuesday, north on Wednesday. Wind speeds increase to a 15 mph top speed Thursday and Friday, first from the east on Thursday and southeast on Friday. Next weekend an ideal south wind will occur.
The sun-to-cloud ratio could not be better. Today through Wednesday a 55 ratio occurs, which is ideal for creating greater fish adjustment activity as fish move to and from cover more often. Thursday and Friday cloud cover will not be a factor. Next weekend an even mix of sun and cloud will again create an ideal condition.
Atmospheric pressure change will play a minor role Tuesday when pressure drops about 0.12 in hg which is just enough downward adjustment to trigger a slight increase in feeding activity. And Wednesday afternoon and evening through Thursday morning pressure will rise about 0.12 in hg causing fish to feed a little more as they move upward. Next weekend pressure will drop enough to cause an uptick in feeding activity as fish adjust downward.
Water temperatures are in the ideal feeding range of 70 to 82 degrees. Fish are currently feeding at their highest annual rates. Since we are entering the first quarter moon phase, the sunset and sunrise periods will be very good. I believe the sunset period over the next four days will be exceptionally good.
Major Solar-Lunar Period: Today the moon is overhead at 5:47 p.m. and the sunset at 7:40 p.m. producing a feed rating of 6 to 7 from 5-8 p.m. Daily the overhead moon occurs later by 50 minutes and remains at the same feed rating through Wednesday. Thursday this period’s feed rating will diminish about a number per day and become a 4 rating next weekend.
Minor Solar Lunar Periods: Today the moonrise occurs at 10:36 a.m. and will produce a feed rating of 5 from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Daily the moonrise occurs later by 45 minutes and remains at the same feed rating until Wednesday when it harmonizes with solar noon (1:30 p.m.) to create a feed rating of 6 from 12-2:30 p.m.
A second minor solar lunar period occurs today when the moon underfoot happens at 5:21 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:23 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 to 5 from 5-8 a.m. Daily the underfoot moon occurs later by 50 minutes and improves in feed rating to 6 or slightly higher Tuesday and Wednesday. Thursday through next weekend a feed rating of 5 to 6 will occur during the mid to late morning hours.
Best Fishing Days of Week: Tuesday’s strong first quarter moon will produce above average feeding activity during the sunset and sunrise period. Atmospheric pressure will fall just enough to increase the numbers of feeding fish as they move downward and deeper during the early afternoon through the sunset period.
Prime Monthly Periods: April 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 2-8 full moon, 16-22 new moon, May 31-June 6 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon, June 30-July 5 full moon, 14-19 strong new moon.
Florida Fishing Facts: I’m sure most anglers have read or heard about fish seeing fishing lines and how that factors into their rate of success. Since most freshwater fish in our state remain close to cover and seldom move away from vegetation, which is the primary source of cover, braided lines play a significant role for Florida anglers.
The following is what I’ve experienced and it doesn’t always support the majority of published information regarding braided line colors.
The Florida bass that are in heavy vegetative cover strike green, brown, and yellow colored lines at even rates. One color does not hold an advantage over the other. But when it comes to knowing when a trophy sized bass has taken your bait, the yellow colored line gives the anglers the best advantage because the angler sees the slightest movements of the line, produced by a large bass sucking in the bait.
The larger the bass the more the angler does ‘not’ feel the strike. In fact it’s not a strike at all, but instead a gentle taking of the bait as she sucks in her prey. And a yellow line works perfectly with the following tactic.
My catch rate increased greatly when I started to allow my yellow line to lay on the water’s surface instead of keeping the line taunt with the rod up. Dropping the rod tip to the water’s surface and allowing the line to lay in a natural curved state, enabled me to view the subtle action of the line straightening-out when a big bass took my bait into its mouth. And since my rod tip was already down on the water edge, an authoritative hookset was easy to accomplish.
It is a fact that the largest bass in the lake have taken many an angler’s bait without them knowing she was doing so. I have witnessed many, many times, anglers believing they are caught on weeds or branches of a tree-pile or something else, only to realize when it’s far too late, that … the weeds or branches were in fact swimming. When the hookset was executed, it yielded an inferior hookset, which the large bass simply ripped free from early in the battle or the hookset was too late all together resulting in no battle at all.
Using a line which you can easily see, and allowing that line to lay on the water, gives the angler a distinct advantage in two ways. One, you can see even the most subtle ‘taking of the bait’ and two, taking the slack out of a curved line laying on the water produces a very forceful hookset because the rod is already in the position to achieve a strong upward motion essential for a proper hookset.
By the time the line is straightened-out, the rod is already moving upward at full strength and speed, early in the activity of the fish’s taking of the bait, and this produces a superior hookset which she cannot rip free from.
Obviously, when you advance the bait, the line is taunt, so it’s important to use the rod and not the reel to advance the bait through vegetation. Once the bait bumps up against vegetation stop advancing it and allow it to drop. Move your rod toward the bait, producing a slack laying line on the water. If the line moves or straightens, set the hook. If not wait 15 seconds and repeat the process.
You might only get a half dozen chances to set the hook in an eight hour day but they will be big bass instead of the smaller members of the species. Big Bass Hunters know how not to attract, the smaller bass. I’d rather have one trophy-size bass battle than thirty wimpy battles produced by bass under six pounds.
Fishing Safety Notice: Alligators are aggressively feeding and mating which means gators should be considered dangerous to humans and pets. There have been several attacks already this year in Florida.
During mating season larger males force smaller males out of their areas which causes gators to migrate to canals, ponds, streams, rivers, or small lake and even swimming pools. Expect them to be where they’re usually not. Keep children and pets away from the water. Don’t chance it. Make sure of your surroundings and if you can’t visually determine if gators are present, assume one is there until proven otherwise.
Alligators have a normal fear of humans. If you see a gator approaching you it’s because someone has been illegally feeding it. It’s a $500 fine and or a 30-60 day jail sentence. When a person feeds a gator, they are training that gator to kill humans.
If you need a gator removed call 1-866-FWC-GATOR (392-4286) and if you see anyone feeding gators call 911.
Bass Fishing Guide Free Information: To show my appreciation for the land of fishermen and farmers I would like to give back to the angling community of central Florida by providing free bass fishing guide information and hot spot locations which I’ve used repeatedly since 2006. All you have to do is email me and put “Fishing Guide” in the subject line and the lake you want help with, and the type of guidance you would like. I’ll give you a return email with your requested guide information. And if I don’t have experience on your requested lake I’ll provide information on how I would fish the lake for the first time.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com or FloridaBassFishing Forecast.com
HighlandsBassAngler.com Customized bass guided trips on your boat are available. However for the past six years I’ve focused on providing advanced gun training and use-of-force law and will schedule a bass fishing experience for you if I can. I am committed to Bass Angling and will continue to provide this article and publish it twice weekly on the Fishing Forecast webpage. But if operating a firearm legally, safely and effectively is a concern to you, give me a call.
Dave Douglass has been an artificial bait only bass fishing guide since 2006 and has experience on 22 lakes throughout central Florida. Custom artificial-bait bass angler guide services are available on customer’s boats only when I’m not teaching Advanced Gun Training and Use-of-Force Law. Call to schedule one-on-one class for teaching angling and or legal and safe competent gun operation. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete angling details or for firearms training call 863-381-8474, or email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com – The double “S” is not a typo.