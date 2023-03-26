The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last six days of March and the beginning of April gives the Florida freshwater anglers a strong first quarter moon phase and an ideal weather forecast. All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy very good sunset and sunrise fishing this week.

Here are the solar-lunar, weather, and additional fishing factors, plus my conclusions and predictions, to better plan your days on the water over the next seven to 10 days.

