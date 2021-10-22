SEBRING — If you didn’t catch cyclists in bright green last year, you’ll see them again this weekend, along with marathon runners as the Gran Fondo New York Marathon comes to Sebring this weekend.
Halloween weekend, just after this one, will then see the GFNY Cycling race return to Highlands and Hardee County.
The cycling event last year brought in enough revenue and attention to the area that the Tourist Development Council, doing business as “Visit Sebring,” awarded Lidia & Uli Fluhme of GFNY with the Sports Champion Award for bringing the cycling event in the midst of a pandemic. It generated $655,000 in total economic impact, $49,188 in state and local sales taxes and $330,037 in total projected hotel impact.
The return events are the start of what’s hoped to be annual events attracting more riders and runners to the area. The GFNY Marathon on Sunday is a brand new event for 2021, hosted by the same team from GFNY Cycling. It will include a marathon, half marathon and 5K to push runners to their maximum, starting and finishing on the Sebring International Raceway track.
Then on Oct. 30 and 31, the following Saturday and Sunday, GFNY Cycling will bring back the largest cycling event in Florida.
Last year, GFNY brought in more than 900 riders from across the United States for its inaugural race in 2020. With the hope of having fewer COVID-19 travel restrictions this year, GFNY Cycling may see more riders this year from around the world. It includes the GFNY Kids Race on Saturday, Oct. 30.
This year’s race will start and end near Hammock Road and take riders through both Highlands and Hardee counties.
For details on how to sign up, contact event organizer Lidia Fluhme at 917-656-2005.