Golf Hammock Ladies Show Up in the Rain Ready to Play
A little rain wasn’t going to keep these competitors sitting on the sidelines. Especially not for the Best Nine net event that is always enjoyed by the Golf Hammock ladies.
On a messy morning that started with rain and ended with wind, the First Flight winner was Maria Reeves. Reeves, who has been in leading spots several times this year, was closely followed by new member Gillian Ryan, with third place going to Edythe MacDonald. The Second Flight was led by Debbie Forsyth, who had an eagle last week, and followed with good play today as well. Second place honors went to Caroline Duncan and Kathy Saleeba captured third. The Third Flight was led by Cynthia Dall. Second went to Ruth Kirk and Glenda Conrad finished in the money as well with third place in the flight.
Would you like to hear more about golfing with the ladies at Golf Hammock? Email betsywwells@gmail.com for more information.
Sun ‘N Lake Election Day
The Sun ‘N Lake Men’s Golf Association held their election recently. Each term is for three years. New elected members are Pete DeLongchamp, Curt McCullough and Mark Caramanna. In honor of the occasion there was a two-day tournament with 72 players divided into 36 teams.
There was also a special event honoring two longtime Sun ‘N Lake members. Gale Wade a former professional baseball player who played centerfield for the Chicago Cubs. Del Smith, 98 years young, a decorated World War II Veteran fighter pilot who still enjoys playing golf.
The overall gross winners were Terry Austin and Neil Sawatzky with 67 strokes. The overall net winners were Bob Marion and Bob O’Neill with 56.
In Flight One, the duo of Dave Lamb and Bob Peters claimed first after matched cards with a gross of 68. Coming in close second, also with 68 was the twosome of Dick Butler and Ken Ross. The pair of Paul Stone and Greg Long placed first with a net of 62. The team of Bruce Peterson and Cody Peterson came in second with 63. Rounding out the top three after a match of cards was the squad of Mark Caramanna and Paul Anderson with 65. Also with 65 was Mike Price and Mike Gilpin who placed fourth.
Only one stroke separated the top two teams in Flight Two in the gross category. With 68 and placing first was the team of Bill Murray and John Phillips. Placing second with 69 was the duet of George Banich and Virgil Elliott. In the net division, Al Ridley and Bob Ross claimed first with 58. In second place was the duo of Jim Stewart and Tom Brown with 61. Coming in third after matched cards was the team of Ricky Weppler and Cliff Klein with 63. Andy Piecuch and Brian Hannon also had 63 placing them in fourth.
Flight Three was a nail-biter that came down to match cards in both the net and gross divisions. Placing first with a gross of 70 was the team of Paul McAllister and Stan Doyle. Also with 70 was the twosome of Mike Bloss and Rex Smolek placing them in second after a match of cards. With a net of 61 the squad of Tim Andrews and Jerry Arthur placed first after matching cards. Coming in second was the team of Chuck Rafatti and Darrin MacDuff with 61. Rounding out the top three was the duet of John Beatrice and Bob Felicetti with 62.
In Flight Four, the twosome of Jim Noonan and Mike Hanson placed first with a gross of 73. Randy Lynch and Don Blemker came in second with 74. Placing first with a net 62 was Terri Hemings and Jim Perry. In close second was Tom Hunnicutt and Bill Norcross with 63. Third place came down to matching cards with the duo of Steve Mongeon and Paul Carolan coming out on top with 64. Cliff Wood and Bruce Hirschy also had 64 placing them in fourth.
Placing first in Flight Five with a gross score of 71 was the doublet of Ron Hofbauer and John Otto. In second after matched cards was the squad of Beau Ellison and Larry Debriyn with 76. In the net division the pair of Jim Garrison and Mike Craffey placed first with 58. Second place came down to a match of cards with the duet of Owen Zwicker and Dick Gioiosa coming out on top with 62 and Bill Childerhose and Jim Jonas claimed third.
Wally Murner and Len Roberts claimed first in Flight Six with a gross score of 74. The duo of Jerry Wannamaker and Brian Royle placed second with 77. The net winners were Rob Thomas and Frank Domm with 59. The second place finishers with 60 after matched cards was the team of Karl Reich and William Garrison. Coming in third also with 60 was the pair of Jerry Duball and Bill Nelson.
The closest to the pins were Cliff Klein on hole No. 2 with 4-feet-4-inches, Don Blemker on No. 8 with 5-feet-8-inches, Bob O’Neill on No. 13 with 1 foot and Len Roberts on No. 18 with 11 feet.