The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second week of November gives anglers a tropical storm and the last quarter moon phase at the beginning of the week and a super new moon and excellent fishing at the end of the week.
High east winds will shut-down fishing today through Wednesday with Tuesday producing a high speed in the thirty-five to forty mph range. The weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall as the barometric pressure drops to the 29.60 In Hg range over the next twenty-four hours.
However the bad news of the tropical storm shutting down fishing for the first half of this week is ‘good news’ for the super new moon phase which occurs in the second half of the week.
The super new moon occurs next Sunday morning at 5:09 a.m. and the moon arrives at its closest point to earth (perigee) at 11:49 p.m. Saturday night, which creates the ‘super’ designation for the new moon. This will create a very high level of fish and wildlife adjustment activity and a high feeding rate as a result.
Now…when you factor-in the total lack of normal daily feeding activity caused by the storm over the previous four days—all natural feeding shut down, wildlife and fish therefore will begin ‘super new moon feeding activity’ at a much higher rate as a natural result.
Therefore the advertised feed rating which would normally occur during a super new moon in November, will be even better. Instead of the 6-7 rating, we can expect a 7-8 rating or even higher next weekend.
Next weekend sunny skies are predicted and an ideal southeasterly wind, which in my experience always results in above-average catch rates. I predict therefore that the best fishing of the month will be even better, thanks to the storm shutting-down all feeding action before the super new moon phase. Perfect timing!
Water temperatures are now in the ideal feeding range of seventy to eight-two degrees. Fish now will feed at their highest annual rates with bass beginning their ‘bulking-up period’ in anticipation of the spawning season which will occur when temperatures drop during the first serious cold front which usually occurs mid-December.
‘Central Florida Anglers….It’s Time to Go Fishing’…after the storm that is. I suggest boat and equipment prep until then and a trip to the fishing store to create the proper mindset for next weekend.
Best Fishing Days: Friday through next weekend and Monday, the super new moon will produce excellent fishing, especially after the departure of a tropical storm and a fast rising barometer.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 6:31 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:41 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4-5 from 5:30-8:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same rating until the second half of the week when the super new moon phase starts and it increases to a 6-rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 1:26 p.m. and solar noon at 12:10 p.m. producing a feed rating of 3-4 from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at the same rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: November 12-18, super new moon, 27- December 2 full moon, 11-16 new moon, 27-News Years Day full moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: I have added a “Sign-in/Register” option on the website. I invite you to register and sign-in, which will allow me to email extra bass fishing content directly to you every month to show my appreciation for your readership.
A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.40 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) lake-level schedule is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark, and 39’ for the low-level mark.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Yesterday morning 4 a.m.) Three gates are open 8 inches, flowing a combined 800 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is below the maximum level of 39.50’.
Lake Istokpoga information can be accessed at Istokpoga.info. Check SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map resources, plus fishing philosophy, bass photos and more. Personalized custom fishing-package options for the leisure fishermen and serious and or professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and has experienced on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com