The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the second half of the third week of July gives anglers the end of a strong new moon week, which started last Friday, and a new moon orbiting toward its point of perigee—closest point to earth on Friday.
The weather forecast is the usual rainy season pattern of little to no pressure change, a constant easterly wind at ideal fishing speeds of a high of ten to twelve mph by the midday, and thunderstorm activity springing-up and usually moving westward.
Today is the last day of a very strong new moon phase, however due to the moon heading toward its closest orbit point to earth and arriving at the lunar perigee on Friday, the positive lunar effect on fish feeding activity will be well above average through this weekend. The moon overhead and moonrise periods will be the periods of the greatest fish activity.
Cloud-cover will dominate the daytime skies until Friday through the weekend. And any day which has significant cloud-cover means less photosynthesis, which causes less dissolved oxygen production. The following early morning hours always suffers the most when this occurs. It is not uncommon for some lakes to produce a ‘fish-kill’ event from 4-7 a.m.
So even though lunar activity will be very strong today and Thursday, the cloud-cover could cause the development of a low oxygen rate in some lakes. Fish will move to the deepest healthy vegetation to escape the stress of low oxygen during this environmental condition.
Remember; the brighter the sunlight the more hold close to cover and the greater the cloud-cover the more fish move away from cover. And during the summer heat, moving away from cover usually means deeper, if possible.
The dissolved oxygen rate is substantially greater at eighteen foot of depth than it is at six foot of depth when water temperatures are in the middle to upper eighty degree range.
Best Fishing Days: Today is the last day of the new moon phase week so if you can get out on the water it will be worth the effort. A 7-8 rating will occur. And since the lunar perigee occurs Friday Thursday and Friday will be very good fishing days as well.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is overhead at 3:28 p.m. and solar noon at 1:32 p.m. producing a feed rating of 7-8 from 12:30-4 p.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and drops in rating by one number daily until it normalizes in the 5-range this weekend.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonrise occurs at 8:34 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:44 a.m. producing a feed rating of 4 from 6-9 a.m. Daily this period moves later by one hour and remains at the same feed rating.
Prime Monthly Periods: July 17-23 strong new moon, August 1-5 full moon, 16-21 strong new moon, Aug. 30 – September 4 weak full moon, 14-20 strong new moon.
Seasonal Safety Alerts: Alligator mating season occurs from April through August. Males are very aggressive and will attack ‘anything’ which enters their area. Keep pets and children away from waterways. Stay alert.
During the rainy season, lightning is a real threat. Anglers need a timed escape plan when fishing from boat or shoreline. Never take cover under a tree, but instead select a building or vehicle. In fact, you’re better off laying down flat in an open field than to select trees as cover. If you’re caught in your boat, lay as low as possible, keep the motors in the water to act as grounds. Make sure your bilge pump works.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.20 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) schedule for the lake is, 38.25’ for the high-level mark and 37.50’ for the low-level mark. The low lake level parameter will be raised gradually starting July 1 and the high level parameter raised starting August 1.
The S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) Three gates are open nine inches, flowing a combined 790 cubic feet per second. Currently the lake is less than one inch below the maximum level of 38.25’.
Access Lake Istokpoga information at Istokpoga.info. SFWMD real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status and the Army Corps of Engineers’ annual graphical plot schedule links keep you informed.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map internet resources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for leisure fishermen to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com