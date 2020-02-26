The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the last four days of February and the beginning of March gives anglers another twenty-degree cold front, and the moon arriving at its furthest orbit point from earth. All fishing factors considered, anglers will have to work for it in high winds, rainfall today, and clear sunny skies with cold temperatures through the weekend.Today is a pre-front fishing day which means fish will be forced into a period of significant adjustment, which always triggers opportunistic feeding activity. There will be a strong southwestern wind and rainfall, but so what….that never stopped the Florida freshwater angler from achieving his quest. A twenty-degree cold front blows through the state late tonight, slowing fish feeding activity to a crawl, a very slow crawl, Thursday and Friday. A strong north wind prevails through Saturday but slows way down to an ideal fishing wind speed for Sunday, which is when I expect fish will feed again. The moon reaches its point of apogee today, which always means the lunar effect level, will be very weak at best—however it always provides a slight improvement even when at the weak point of orbit. The good news however is, the moon is moving toward its high level interference position over the next seven days which will improve ‘fish adjustment’ activity more daily.
As I have stated many times over the last sixteen years, “I catch the largest bass on days where I am most uncomfortable; beat-up from the wave-action driven by high winds from the south and westerly directions.”
Best Fishing Days: Today and the weekend will provide anglers with the best fishing factors. Today is a pre-front day which means great fishing, albeit in strong south to southwesterly winds and rainfall. The moonrise occurs at 8:47 a.m. and pressure peaks at 10-10:30 a.m. followed by a rapid fall of the barometer. Fish will be adjusting and feeding heavily during this pressure change period. This weekend fish will have normalized from the cold front on Thursday and will be feeding in the shallows during the late morning and late afternoon hours. Sunday an ideal fishing wind will occur with above average pressure increase, so I predict fish will feed every well in the late morning hours.
The Major Fishing Period: The moon is overhead today at 2:56 p.m. and solar noon at 12:38 p.m. which will create an early afternoon feed rating of 3-4 from 12-3:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by 40 minutes and remains at this rating through the weekend, Saturday and Sunday 4-7 p.m.
The Minor Fishing Period: The moonrise occurs today at 8:47 a.m. and the sunrise at 6:53 a.m. which will create a feed rating of 2-3 from 6:30-9:30 a.m. Daily this period moves later by 30 minutes and remains at the same feed rating. This weekend the moonrise will improve the solar noon period to a 3-4 rating from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Prime Monthly Periods: February 20-26 weak new moon, March 6-12 strong full moon, 21-27 new moon, April 4-10 super full moon, 20-26 new moon, May 4-10 strong full moon, 19-25 new moon.
New at HighlandsBassAngler.com: On the Fishing Forecast blog where this article is published Sunday and Wednesday mornings, I’ll be providing bonus content throughout the week consisting of updated fishing information to help put more fish on your line. Also, I’ll be providing advice and facts relative to the current fishing conditions on days I believe will be better than average. And occasionally will offer special bass-fishing charter-pricing for one lucky blog reader who happens to time their visit at the right hour of the day. Appreciate clicks on the Facebook “Like” button.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour bass charter trip for $250.00 for two anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, if you need to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are, call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 39.35 feet above sea level today. Currently, the South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s (SFWMD) annual schedule for the lake is, 39.50’ for the high-level mark and 38.50’ for the low-level mark.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed. Florida’s water management district’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida during the winter and spring seasons.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where fish feed along shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are forty-five Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources, and fishing philosophy and plenty of bass photos of customers and readers of this article. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and is an experienced instructor on twenty-five lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Offers general bass fishing charters and specializes in tournament type bass fishing strategies on Istokpoga, Kissimmee Chain of lakes, Okeechobee, and several smaller lakes throughout Highlands and Polk counties. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com